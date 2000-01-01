GST and strong rupee hit textile exports

The first quarter post-GST caused heavy damage to the textile trade in the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with traders facing acute credit crunch and drastic fall in margins due to an abnormal increase in credit cycles. The textile wholesalers function on razor-thin margins and the credit cycle of textile wholesalers had gone up to six months from the usual 90-day-period following the twin blows of demonetisation and GST. However, if one goes by what different trade bodies, including Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) feel, the Indian textile industry is hopeful of growth with revision in the GST rate announced at the 22nd meeting of the GST Council. They hope that the change in GST rate will strengthen the entire textile value chain and make the textile industry globally more competitive while boosting electronic payment of taxes.

The GST council has now reduced GST rates for MMF yarns and its products from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, meeting a demand of the textile industry. Earlier, the inverted duty for the MMF products had pushed up the cost of synthetic products, fuelling cheaper imports from countries like China and Indonesia, who are India’s competitors in the textile sector.

“Considering that GST rates for most product categories in textiles are in line with effective tax rates under the earlier tax regime and the extent of benefit from improved input credit chain post GST implementation remains to be seen. The overall impact of GST and the revised duty drawback rates on the sector is uncertain at present,” said Jayanta Roy, senior vice president and group head, corporate sector ratings, ICRA.

Pressures

While the long-term impact of GST on the Indian textile sector, particularly on the domestic front still remains to be seen, Indian textile exporters are facing difficult times since the past few months which have led to constrained growth as well as pressures on profitability. Exporters have been facing subdued demand trends in the key importing countries as well as intense competitive pressures from nations such as Bangladesh and Vietnam over the past few years. In addition, unfavourable currency movements and high raw material prices in the past six-to-nine months as well as recent revision in duty drawback rates have only added to their woes. With exports accounting for more than one-third of the Indian textile market, this is a matter of concern, despite the large domestic market.

The slowdown in the apparels segment, according to ICRA, has mostly been on account of subdued demand conditions in key textile-consuming regions of the US and the European Union (EU) which account for a majority of exports from India. This apart, cotton-yarn exports have been under pressure due to a decline in demand from China, which accounted for more than 40 per cent of cotton yarn exports from India till last year and accounted for only 17 per cent of India’s cotton yarn exports in the first four months of FY2018. India appears to be the worst-affected nation amongst cotton-yarn suppliers to China, as is evident in a decline in India’s share in China’s cotton yarn imports to 8 per cent in Q1 FY2018 vis-à-vis 20 per cent and 25 per cent in Q1 FY2017 and Q1 FY2016 respectively.

Interestingly, according to a recent KPMG study, India is looking forward to higher growth rates in the man-made fibre segment as compared to cotton-based between 2015 and 2020. This creates an inherent demand for polyester. The share of man-made fibres in total fibre consumption in India has risen from 25 per cent in the early 1990s to 41 per cent in 2015. However, this is still well below the 60-65 per cent share of man-made fibre in global markets. Statistics clearly demonstrate that polyester comprises the majority share (83 per cent) of the man-made fibre market in India and is anticipated to grow at over 50 per cent compared to 2015 levels. Any potential polyester investor will thus be looking at an attractive market potential across India going forward.

At present, India is the second largest source of man-made fibre and textile chemicals for Bangladesh. This demand is likely to sustain further as Bangladesh aims to double its own textile sector exports to $50 billion by 2021 compared to 2015.

Analysts have pointed out that the ongoing pressure on textile exporters has become more severe with the strengthening of the Indian rupee against currencies of key competing countries during the current calendar year, which reduced competitiveness of Indian exporters vis-à-vis their counterparts. While the Indian currency has strengthened by nearly 5 per cent against the US dollar in 8M CY2017, currencies of other nations competing in the textile space, such as Vietnamese Dong, Bangladeshi Taka and Pakistani Rupee depreciated by nearly 0.5-2 per cent against the US dollar during the same period.

“Notwithstanding the 2 per cent depreciation in the Indian Rupee vis-à-vis USD in the month of September 2017, the Indian Rupee sustained its strong performance against currencies of most of the countries competing in the global textile space during much of the current calendar year,” said Roy of ICRA.

Prices

That’s not all. Higher input prices – of cotton, primarily – this year vis-a-vis last year added to profitability pressures for exporters during H1 FY2018, given the cotton-dominance of textile exports from India. While cotton prices have corrected to an extent from mid-September 2017 onwards which is expected to provide respite during H2 FY2018, the recent revision in duty drawback rates is likely to exert some pressure on margins. The centre has recently notified revised duty drawback rates under the GST regime which are applicable to exporters with effect from October 2017 onwards. There is a downward revision in duty drawback rates for most product categories in the textile sector under the GST regime, when compared with duty drawback rates for exporters claiming Cenvat under the earlier tax regime.