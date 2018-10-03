Growth recovery amid external headwinds

We remain constructive on the macro outlook and expect a sustained growth recovery. We see some widening in macro stability indicators as recovery gathers pace but view the trend as manageable. The key risk is external headwinds in the form of a stronger USD and tighter global financial conditions.

Cyclical growth momentum remains strong: Incoming growth data indicate that the economy is on a strong footing, with the recovery broadening to include capital spending. Indeed, we mark to market our forecast for F2019 to 7.6 per cent (7.5 per cent previously), reflecting the same. We expect growth to be driven by a combination of strong consumption, capex recovery broadening to include private capex and stable exports.

Macro stability indicators likely to widen: We expect inflation to accelerate cyclically to 4.5 per cent / 4.7 per cent in F2019 / F2020, reflecting cyclical recovery in growth, normalisation in food prices and some pass-through of cost pressures. On the external stability front, we expect the current account deficit to widen to 2.5 per cent of GDP in F2019 and 2.7 per cent in F2020, reflecting a combination of adverse terms of trade and a pickup in capex. We believe that the overall policy mix – monetary policy and fiscal policy – remains supportive of improving the productivity dynamic, and thus the overall trend in macro stability remains manageable.

We expect a further 25-50bp of rate hikes in F2019: We expect another 25bp rate hike in October, as we think the Reserve Bank of India will front-load its hiking cycle to keep inflation expectations anchored. We highlight the risk of another rate hike of 25bp in the remaining part of the fiscal year, contingent on evolving external conditions.

Risks – skewed to the downside amid external headwinds: While domestic conditions remain supportive of a sustained growth recovery, we note that general elections in May 2019 could impart some uncertainty. On the external front, risks could stem from the adverse impact of trade protectionism on global growth and continued dollar strength forcing the central bank to tighten monetary conditions more than warranted by domestic factors.

Rupee at mercy of global EM sell-off: The sell-off in rupee has been mainly driven by the broad EM sell-off and the spillover from EMEA and LatAm, in our view, as the rupee risk premium remains low. But we remain short rupee-yen given our bearish view on EM and the risk of rupee being used as a proxy hedge against volatility in other EM countries. We see value in the front-end rate and IGB should rupee stabilise, given that the market already prices in another 100bp of rate hikes versus our economists' expectation of 25-50bp.

(The writers are with Morgan Stanley Research)