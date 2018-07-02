Goyal takes on Chidambaram, touts rising GST collections

Finance minister Piyu­sh Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence that GST collections will exceed Rs 13 lakh crore in the current financial year and with increased revenues there will be further scope to rationalise the tax rates. He said with more number of people coming under the tax net, and successful implementation of e-way bill system, there will be scope for rationalisation of tax slabs.

Under the four-tier goods and services tax (GST), which was rolled out on July 1, 2017, taxes are levied in the brackets of 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent. On top of the highest tax bracket, a cess is levied on luxury, sin and demerit goods.

“I assure you that average monthly GST collection will cross Rs 1.10 lakh crore. I feel more than Rs 13 lakh crore revenue will come from GST this financial year,” Goyal said at the ‘GST-Day’ celebrations here.

In the first year of GST in 2017-18, the government earned Rs 7.41 lakh crore from the tax since its rollout in July. The average monthly collection was Rs 89,885 crore. In the current financial year, the collections in April touched a record Rs 1.03 lakh crore, followed by Rs 94,016 crore in May and Rs 95,610 crore in June.

He said historically the three months, from April to June, are lean periods of tax collection. In the earlier indirect tax regime 7.1 per cent of taxes used to get collected in the three months. “So Rs 94,000 crore collection is music to my ears.”.

“The more people get into the honest and transparent system and with the success of e-way bill system, we will be in a better position to rationalise tax slabs. The different rate slabs were kept after considering the social structure of the nation. Is it proper to tax luxury cars and items of common items used by poor people?” Goyal said.

The minister also asked finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia to look into the option of allowing composition scheme dealers to file returns yearly, instead of quarterly at present.The small and medium enterprises can opt for composition scheme, which provides for a 1 per cent tax for traders and manufacturers while 5 per cent for restaurants.

Reacting to P Chida­mbaram’s conte­ntion that GST had raised the tax burden on the common man and become a “bad word” among the people, Goyal said the former finance minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government failing to digest the fact that the rollout had been a smooth affair compared with other nations and also the collections had been rising steadily.

On the first anniversary of GST, Chidambaram attacked the government for a flawed structure of the new tax. “The design, structure, infrastructure backbo­ne, rate or rates and implementation of GST were so flawed that the new tax has become a bad word among bu­siness persons, traders, ex­porters and the common citizens,” he said.