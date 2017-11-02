Govt tweaks Agri scheme to make farming remunerative

After finding faults with the UPA’s flagship programme Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the NDA government has re-oriented it with adding an acronym and unveiling it as an instrument to turn farming into a remunerative economic activity.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by prime minister Narendra Modi, has approved the continuation of the scheme as RKVY- Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation (RAFTAAR) for three years until 2019-20, an official statement said.

A budget allocation of Rs15,722 crore has been made for the new scheme.

The objective of the scheme has been defined as to making farming a remunerative economic activity through strengthening the farmer's effort, risk mitigation and promoting agri­business entrepreneurship.

Financial Chronicle had reported in September last year about the plan to make changes in RKVY by focusing on infrastructure development and cutting unnecessary subsidies.

The RKVY was started by the UPA government in August 2007 under which the Centre granted 100 per cent assistance to states with the flexibility of giving them complete freedom to decide the projects.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had last year sought a rejig in agricultural schemes of the Centre by giving more freedom to states in the decision-making process.

As head of the chief ministers’ sub-group on rationalisation of centrally sponsored scheme (CSS), Chouhan had submitted the report where one of the suggestions was to model all central schemes like RKVY.

After the NDA government assumed power, the focus from RKVY was shifted to crop insurance and irrigation under two separate schemes.

The fund allocated under RKVY was cut to Rs 2,958.41 crore in 2015-16 from Rs 7,889.02 crore in 2014-15. The agriculture ministry also recommended several projects under RKVY for investigation by CBI alleging irregularities.

Now, the scheme has been rebranded as RKVY-RAFTAAR. The funds under it would be provided in the ratio of 60:40 to the states except for the North East and Himalayan states, which will get 90:10 grant.

Under the revamped scheme, the government said about 50 per cent of the annual outlay will be provided for setting up infrastructure and assets, 30 per cent for value-addition linked production projects and 20 per cent of the outlay will be flexi-funds for supporting any project as per the local needs.

That apart, about 20 per cent of the annual outlay would be provided for implementing special sub-schemes of national priorities under RKVY-RAFTAAR. Another 10 per cent of the annual outlay would be provided for innovation and agri-entrepreneur development through creating end-to-end solutions, skill development and financial support for setting up the agri-enterprise.

“The scheme will incentivise states in enhancing more allocation to agriculture and allied sectors. This will also strengthen farmers’ efforts through creation of agriculture infrastructure that helps in supply of quality inputs, market facilities, etc,” the official statement said