The Good, Bad & the Ugly

GST was launched on July 1, 2017 at a historic midnight session of both the Houses of Parliament. It can be correctly said introduction of GST was an important reform in the Indian history. With introduction of GST, various indirect taxes like service tax, excise, VAT and octroi ha­ve been abolished (except on a few items). GST was also widely propagated as ‘one nation, one tax’ and expected to be simple. It’s the time to introspect and analyse the one year of GST and its impact on the trade and industry on its first anniversary.

On the first anniversary of GST, one can say it’s still ambiguous and open to interpretations and litigati­ons. But one must appreciate the promptness of the authorities to issue clarifications on various issues at the earliest. Clarifications were issued immediately on Twitter followed by notifications, circulars, press release or FAQ’s.

Initial few months had various challenges. Single structure of taxation was the most desirable form for GST. But due to the federal structure, there is the concept of a dual GST i.e CGST & SGST or IGST.

The GST network was not ready at the time of implementation. There were numerous instances of te­c­hnical glitches, server ov­erload, which lead to tempers of traders, industry and consultants flaring. But the GST council was swift to consider the same and discontinue the retur­ns in form GSTR2, GSTR3 and introduce su­mmary returns in GSTR3 B.

The most glaring pain was paying GST under reverse charge mechanism for transactions of purcha­se of goods and services fr­om unregistered vendors. It was time consuming and lengthy exercise for the industry. Considering the undue hardship and representation the same was te­mporarily suspended after 3 months.

GST has substantially increased the cost of compliance. Unorganised sector, small and medium sc­ale entities have felt a substantial pinch for increase in costs due to GST implementation, upgradation of hardware and software and staff cost for uploading details for all the transactions and filing various returns on the GST portal.

Working capital blockage due to amounts held up in refund for exporters was a cause of concern. Confusion and non-clarity on the refund application forms, process of claiming refund and documentati­on were becoming a he­ad­a­che for the exporters. Data as per GSTN and customs site not matching was leading to refunds being held up. Ultimately the go­vernment brought about two special campaigns for clearing the blocked refunds. Rs 15,000 crore refunds were cleared in the special campaigns.

Authority for advance ru­ling were set up very late. In the initial 3 months the­re was no mechanism for advance ruling. As per law, even the benches were set up state-wise. It was leading to different stands for same matter in different states. In the case of Giriraj Renewables, Maharashtra Advance ruling has held EPC contract for construction of solar plant will be liable to GST at 18 per cent and the Karnataka Advan­ce ruling authorities in the case of same assesse have held that the transaction will be liable to 5 per cent GST. Considering the divergent views, the GST co­uncil is contemplating to set up a centralised appellate authority to avoid such confusion.

Setting up of national anti-profiteering authority (NAA) to ensure the full benefits of price reducing factors like input tax credits and reduction of GST on supply of goods or servic­es is passed on to consu­mers was a welcome step. It is today investigating the complaints with utmost caution and has been effe­c­tive. Hindustan Unilever has offered to deposit Rs 119 crore with authorities for such benefits as it cannot identify individual consumers.

To conclude, one year of GST has been eventful and it is still a hot topic for discussion but one must appreciate that authorities have been making the necessary changes and ame­ndments. They are working on getting the petroleum products under GST. GST council has also announced that new and single form for submission of GST returns will be introduced shortly. There is further talks of rate cut in various goods. Introduction of e-way bills and other steps will surely lead to rise in collections and there will be ease of doing business with GST hopefully stabilising at earliest.