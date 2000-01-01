Gold imports to India fell sharply in first quarter

Gold and platinum prices advanced by 4 and 6 per cent, respectively, on stronger investment demand due to expectations of rising inflation, growing geopolitical tensions, and a weaker US dollar. Silver prices were marginally higher on weaker industrial demand. World Bank’s Precious Metals Price Index gained 4 per cent in the first quarter (q/q), following a marginal increase in 2017 .

Gold prices rose 4 per cent in the first quarter, averaging $1,329/toz, on stronger investment demand amid a weakening dollar and rising inflation. Much of the step-up in prices occurred during a volatile December and prices during the first quarter were fairly stable as prices tracked the dollar, which was also reasonably steady.

On the physical side, gold imports into India fell sharply in the first quarter. Jewellery demand has been weak in the country from earlier policy actions. India accounts for more than one-quarter of global gold jewellery consumption. Global gold mine supply continues to climb, up for the ninth straight year in 2017, with increases in all main regions except China where environmental regulations have led to mine closures. However, over the longer term, miners face rising production and development costs, as well as declining ore grades at existing operations.

Platinum prices increased by 6 per cent on strong investment demand and expected supply tightening in South Africa due to weak production investment and a stronger rand which squeezes producer profitability.

Silver prices edged higher on declining mine production and despite relatively weak investment demand compared to the other two metals. The gold-to-silver price ratio surged above 80 compared to its 30-year average of 67 amid investor concerns about the negative impact on industrial activity of a trade dispute between the United States and China. More than half of silver consumption goes to industrial use. Demand from the photovoltaic and electronic sectors remains strong, but is being eroded by substitution and more efficient production techniques that use less silver.

Precious metals prices are projected to rise 3 per cent in 2018, but with some divergence. Gold prices are expected to rise 3 per cent supported by firm investment demand. Platinum prices are seen climbing 4 per cent on tightening mine supply. Silver prices are forecast to ease slightly on moderating industrial demand. Upside risks to the forecast include deepening geopolitical tensions, delays in central bank rate increases, and a weaker-than-expected dollar. Downside risks include stronger economic growth, rising equity markets, a stronger dollar, and an easing in geopolitical tensions.

Source: Commodity Markets Outlook, World Bank