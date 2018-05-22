Global oil prices to stay firm

Slowdown hit economy could come in under further pressure from the oil sector, if the current spike in global crude oil prices is sustained for the rest of the year. As per estimates by analysts, GDP growth rates would be sacrificed by more than 40 basis points for every $10 per barrel move in oil.

Global oil prices have already increased by almost $ 10 a barrel this fiscal and the expectation is that it would move by another $ 10-$20 a barrel, if the current market conditions remained unchanged.

“Sustained increase in oil prices could severely dent India’s growth at a time things were looking up and all projections pointed to well over 7 per cent GDP growth in FY19 after hitting a low of 6.7 per cent in the previous year,” said an oil sector analyst.

Import dependence

India’s crude oil import dependence on oil consumption is 81-83 per cent, which makes it highly sensitive to oil price movement. India is a net importer of around 3 million barrels per day of crude oil, resulting in a sensitivity of $ 11 billion.

And to top it, international oil prices are expected to remain firm due to a series of developments globally. Geopolitical concerns, supply shocks in Venezuela, Mexico and Libya sustained production cuts despite targeted moderation of Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) inventories, tight demand-supply balance amid declining production and a weak dollar are some of the key factors which led to a rise in Brent crude oil price to $ 80/bbl.

In addition, continuing production cut by Opec and Russia, the forthcoming public offer proposed by the world’s largest oil producer Saudi Aramco and US’s decision to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal and reimpose sanctions on the oil rich country, would also keep the oil prices boiling.

“A meaningful rise in Brent crude oil price is challenging India’s fiscal/current account deficit maths, raising inflation fears and concerns on India’s credit rating upgrade. This is damaging investor sentiment in an election heavy year,” said the analyst.

Already, the oil price is having its impact on the currency market with rupee depreciating by about 7 per cent since January and current account deficit increasing every month. Government has projected that India’s oil import bill may rise by over $50 billion in FY19 over $ 88 billion worth of oil imports in FY 18.

“Higher crude oil prices have delivered a double whammy on the Indian economy. We do not rule out the possibility of fiscal slippage ahead of the general election due to be held in April-May 2019,” said the analyst.

Fiscal deficit target

This could be bad news as fiscal deficit target has already been revised upwards at 3.2 per cent for FY18 and 3 per cent FY19. The prospects of higher oil prices, together with lower tax collections, could hurt the fiscal deficit target.

Moreover, higher crude oil price will increase raw material cost, working capital requirements and operating cost for user industries such as lubricants, chemicals (including consumer staples) and paints. Stock prices of these companies have already started discounting these negative factors.

Higher oil prices would also raise the fuel cost of airlines companies. This can impact their margins while making airline fares dearer much to the discomfort of general customers.

Weak rupee against the dollar will further add to woes. Rising prices led to higher working capital, interest and operating cost. But, higher oil prices could also spell good times for state-owned upstream companies such as ONGC and OIL and private explorers Cairn and Reliance Industries as these could maximize their revenue by having higher margin on sale of crude.

For the government, a rise in the oil import bill is not the only worry. If oil prices remain high, they would have to succumb to popular pressure to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel to prevent any further spike in its retail rates even as it adversely impacts its fisc. Petrol and diesel prices have increased to all time high levels in the absence of any government support.