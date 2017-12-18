Getting Back to business

The selection of Salil Parekh as CEO and MD by the Infosys board suggests a preference for tried-and-tested over experimental and execution over conception. The transition should be smooth and quick –Parekh’s portfolio at Capgemini overlaps squarely with Infosys’ – and the appointment also takes care of the cultural concerns of the promoters: Parekh will continue to be based in India. Still, continuity of Nandan Nilekani as the chairman would be critical to ensure a harmonious promoter-management-board relationship. While a return of stability at Infosys should comfort investors, a meaningful rerating for the stock would await a formal articulation of priorities by the new CEO that is expected only with the 4QFY18 results.

Infosys appoints a new CEO and MD:

Infosys announced the appointment of Salil Parekh as chief executive officer and managing director with effect from January 2, 2018 for a period of five years. He will join Infosys from Capgemini, the European IT and business services firm, where he was a member of the group executive board. After his joining, U.B. Pravin Rao will resume his role as COO.

A chip of the old block?

In contrast to Vishal Sikka, the previous CEO, who had a more product-centric background, Parekh is deep-rooted in IT and business services with 30 years of experience, almost all of which have been at Capgemini, which he joined following its acquisition of the consulting business of Ernst & Young in 2000. At Capgemini, Parekh was part of the core team that managed the expansion of its offshore capacities in India till 2011, post which he was appointed the head of the application services business for North America, UK, and Asia Pacific, and the global head for financial services. In 2015, he was elevated to the six-member group executive board, the top decision-making team at Capgemini, where he also oversaw the cloud services business and Sogeti, the technology and product engineering services subsidiary of Capgemini.

Parekh’s agenda

While the new CEO is unlikely to outline his roadmap for Infosys, at least before the 4QFY18 results, any shifts in the strategic direction are likely to be more incremental than material. A key watch would be on the new CEO’s articulation of the acquisition strategy. Parekh has experience of two major acquisitions – of Ernst &Young and iGate, acquired by Capgemini in 2015). The second area could be the ‘productised services that Nilekani has identified as a key thrust after the recently concluded strategy review. This would require both investments (organic/ inorganic) as well as replenishment of the senior leadership that has had multiple exits after Sikka’s departure. Concurrently, Parekh may need to adapt to a more hands-on role at Infosys – such as in large deal perusals – versus the decentralised structure at Capgemini.

What it means for Infosys

Parekh’s appointment indicates the board’s preference for familiarity and stability; a Bangalore base was one of the ‘non-negotiable’ selection points according to media reports. While this should ease the management transition, Nilekani’s continuity as chairman would be a key to ensure the earlier discord between the promoters and the board/management is not repeated.

Stock implications

The turbulence caused by Sikka’s unexpected exit in mid-August this year had a partial recovery with the appointment of Nilekani as the CEO in late August. The finalisation of the CEO now completes the rebuilding of the management structure. This together with the significant valuations gap versus TCS (24 per cent at present as compared to the three-year median of 11 per cent) could revive the investors’ interest in the stock. However, the recovery is expected to be gradual; the lag impact of the developments in August on the 3Q/4QFY18 results could still disappoint despite the lowered guidance. Investors are expected to wait for the new CEO to outline his priorities before driving a meaningful rerating.

