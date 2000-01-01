The future of mobility

To maintain pace with India’s commitments to COP21, India has set an ambitious target to convert 100% of the car sales to E-Vehicle by 2030. 2 and 3-wheelers to play a key role in the E-Vehicle segment

Developments in 2016-17

2 & 3-wheeler EV market is dominated by Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) with more than 99% sales, while the 4-wheeler market is mostly Hybrid Vehicles only

98% of the total EV 4-wheeler sales were Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), while only 2% was Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Going forward

Electric vehicles will dominate the new sales across all segments of automobiles by 2030

It is estimated that there will be around 15.91 million EV sales for the 4-wheeler segment by 2030, completely eliminating the need for Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles

A major switch to EVs is also expected in the 2 and 3-wheelers segment

E vehicles

There has been overwhelming progress at central and state level for procurement of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure

Single largest tender for 10,000 electric vehicles and 250 chargers carried out for replacement of ICE vehicles in government departments State run energy service company (ESCO) of the Government of India, in September 2017, placed an order for acquiring 10,000 electric four wheelers for leasing the same to various government departments. The procurement was done from automotive majors in the country. Procurement was also carried out for 200 AC and 50 DC chargers to be set up at different locations.

State run energy service company (ESCO) further plans to procure additional 10,000 electric cars for various government agencies during March-April 2018.

There is increasing focus of government on deploying charging stations on the back of successful pilot projects. Several large CPSUs who have infrastructural access have forayed into EV Charging business and have set up charging stations in few locations in India.

Many partnerships have also been forged in this space to expand footprint and get access to infrastructure and technology. Car aggregators have also plans to set up their own charging infrastructure to promote EV adoption.

Source: Deloitte