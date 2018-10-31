At FSDC meet, Govt-RBI differ on NBFC liquidity crisis

Finance minister Arun Jaitley and RBI Governor Urjit Patel met on Tuesday for the first time in a tense environment for a regulator's conference to avert a liquidity crunch. On view were differences in approach and outlook to the crisis in NBFCs that were poles apart. It also showed that the gap in perception between the regulator and executive was growing.

Patel who was well supported with his entire team of four deputy governors – Viral Acharya , BP Kanungo, NS Vishwanathan and Mahesh Kumar Jain – was in the national capital to attend a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), a body of financial sector regulators and the government set up after the global financial crisis for better handling of the challenges.

The liquidity crunch faced by non-banking lenders was the main discussion at the meeting of the FSDC meeting where sources said the government told RBI officials that the liquidity crunch should not have a spillover effect on other sectors.

The meeting was held to discuss the ongoing funding issues faced by non-banking finance companies (NBFC) after a series of debt defaults by IL&FS, one of the country’s largest infrastructure funding companies, in September. It triggered heavy sell-off with lenders shunning the entire shadow banking sector.

At the meeting, while RBI indicated that there was no liquidity crunch among NBFCs in general and no sign of any stress, while finance ministry officials raised the issue of credit crisis in some form or other and that the RBI should take all steps so that the crunch does not have a spill over impact over other sectors. RBI officials indicated that till September there was no slowdown or crunch for the NBFCs and it sought data from the banking services department to look into the ministry’s concerns on the liquidity situation.

RBI governor Patel is said to have remarked that the liquidity problem in NBFCs was not as severe as was being projected, but reportedly assured the government that it would ensure adequate liquidity in the system. The finance ministry also sought to know from the regulator if the central bank was adopting a tight policy on credit to which the RBI said with inflation under control it was looking at policy tightening for the moment. The council also discussed segmental liquidity position in NBFCs and the mutual fund space which had asked RBI to keep a close watch on each of these segments. Retail inflation is at 3.7 per cent for September, that is below the RBI targeted 4 per cent.

The meeting was attended by top officials who included finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, economic affairs secretary SC Garg, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar and corporate affairs secretary Injeti Srinivas. They took note of the activities undertaken by the FSDC sub-committee chaired by RBI governor and the action taken by members on the decisions taken in earlier meetings of the council.

The crisis at IL&FS that has 348 subsidiaries and Rs 91,000 crore outstanding debt had forced the government to takeover the board and appoint a new one which is expected to present its resolution plan to a company law tribunal on Wednesday.

The meeting of the FSDC was attended by regulators including the Reserve Bank of India, SEBI, Irdai and Pension Fund Regulatory and Development

Authority. Later a ministry statement said the meeting reviewed the current global and domestic economic

situation and financial sector performance and the council decided that the regulators and the government would keep a close watch on the developing situation and take all necessary measures.

FSDC took note of the developments regarding strengthening of cyber security in financial sector including progress made towards setting up of a Computer Emergency Response Team in the financial sector (CERT-Fin) under a statutory framework. The council also deliberated on the need for identifying and securing critical information infrastructure in financial sector.

The council deliberated on the issues and challenges of crypto assets/currency and was briefed about the deliberations in the high-level committee chaired by the secretary (economic affairs) to devise an appropriate legal framework to ban use of private crypto currencies in India and encouraging the use of Distributed Ledger Technology, as announced in the Budget 2018-19.