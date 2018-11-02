Fresh hurdle: Bajpai resigns from board
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 2 November 2018
City: 
Mumbai

Infrastructure lender IL&FS is facing yet another hurdle with one of its newly appointed directors resigning from the board on Thursday. G N Bajpai has resigned from the board within a month of being appointed by the government as director citing personal reasons.

His resignation is effective from October 30, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services said in a regulatory filing, which did not specify the reasons for quitting.

Bajpai, an ex-Sebi and ex-LIC chairman, was one of the seven directors appointed on the company’s board by the government on October 1. The other members of the board are banker Uday Kotak, who is the chairman; ICICI bank executive chairman G C Chaturvedi; IAS officer and the director general of shipping Malini Shankar; Mahindra group’s Vineet Nayyar, veteran auditor Nandkishore and C S Rajan, a former chief secretary of Rajasthan.

“The company has been intimated by the ministry of corporate affairs vide its letter dated October 30, 2018, that due to personal reasons, G N Bajpai, director of IL&FS, has resigned from the board of directors of the company with effect from October 30, 2018,” the firm said in the filing.

Meanwhile, IL&FS Transportation in a separate filing said it has defaulted on interest payment worth Rs 2.29 crore on non-convertible debentures, due Thursday. The company also said its independent director, Neeru Singh, has resigned as member of its board, effective Thursday.

After taking charge the new board had formed four committees and Bajpai was a part of the shareholders’ relationship committee and corporate social responsibility.

The board, in its October 12 meeting, had appointed nominee directors in eight subsidiaries of IL&FS, but, ironically, Bajpai was not appointed as a director on any of these subsidiaries. On Wednesday, it had submitted a progress report and the resolution plan to NCLT. The board expects to complete the resolution process, in stages over the next two to three quarters.

More From Deep Dive
Piece-meal approach won’t work

In its resolution plan for IL&FS, the Uday Kotak-led board gave details of complexity and challenges.

IL&FS resolution plan likely to be uphill task

The new IL&FS board’s resolution roadmap submitted to the bankruptcy court may test even the ability of the seven-member board headed by Uday Kotak.

FIIs to take a backseat over next 6-9 months

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been grappling with a new challenge of delivering returns in their own currency.

Bharat chodho andolan by fiis

Foreign funds are aggressively selling in the Indian markets with Rs 94,512 crore outflows so far this year, the highest ever from equity and debt markets in the country.