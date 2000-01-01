The Force Of Reddys

BJP’s decision to give assembly tickets to seven family members and aides of tainted former minister Gali Janardhana Reddy created a lot of trauma for the local leaders and party workers in the state.

Although BJP tried to ‘disown’ Reddy saying he was campaigning voluntarily, the party strongly believes that the Reddy factor would get them victory in 15 seats for sure. It may be recalled that Janardhana Reddy was arrested and jailed for nearly two years in 2011 after the state’s Lokayukta, Justice Santosh Hedge, named him in the multi-crore iron ore mining scam in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for over a decade. He spent 42 months in judicial custody.



G Somashekhar Reddy

BJP has fielded Gali Somashekhar Reddy, the elder brother of Gali Janardhana Reddy, who is the main accused in the Rs 16,500 crore mining scam, from Bellary city constituency. He was a former MLA and represented Bellary assembly constituency. He was also the chairman of Karnataka Milk Federation. He owns Obulapuram Mining Company which has iron ore mining interests in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The company has been facing allegations of illegal mining in forest lands.



G Karunakara Reddy

In the 2008 assembly elections, Karunakara Reddy contested against Congress leader and former deputy chief minister of Karnataka MP Prakash from Harpanahalli constituency in Davanagere district and won by a margin of over 25,218 votes. He was also an MP from Bellary. He was subsequently made minister in the BJP government led by B S Yeddyurappa, when the latter needed the support of a section of MLAs. Three brothers: Karunakara, Janardhana and Somashekhar Reddy—sons of a former police constable, had virtually delivered almost four districts of the state on a platter to the BJP then.



T H Suresh Babu

T H Suresh Babu, two-term MLA of BJP, will face J N Ganesh of the Congress in Kampli (ST) in Bellary district. Suresh Babu is the nephew of Sriramulu.



B Sriramulu

Reddy’s close friend and adopted brother Sriramulu (46), is contesting from Badami and Molakalmuru constituencies. He earlier represented Lok Sabha from Bellary constituency. He is one of the richest politicians in Karnataka. The 1999 Lok Sabha elections saw the emergence of Sriramulu as Sushma Swaraj’s local aide in Bellary. He was minister with different portfolios like health, tourism, textile, civil aviation and infrastructure. Though Swaraj lost the elections from Bellary against Sonia Gandhi, she remained a patron of the Reddy’s, and was known to visit Bellary frequently.



Sai Kumar

Film actor and close friend of Reddys, Sai Kumar (58), is contesting from Bagepalli constituency on Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border on BJP ticket. In 2008, Sai Kumar faced defeat contesting on BJP ticket from the same constituency against Congress’ N Sampangi. The actor known as “Dialogue King,” said his focus areas would be drinking water, road connectivity, eradication of unemployment and education.



Sanna Pakirappa

Sanna Pakirappa was elected as an MLA from the Raichur constituency in 2009. He is Sriramulu’s uncle. BJP has fielded him from Bellary rural in this election.



Lallesh Reddy

Lallesh Reddy is a close relative of mining baron Janardhana Reddy. Lallesh has been fielded by the BJP from BTM Layout. He is expected to give a

tough fight to sitting MLA and home minister R Ramalinga Reddy in the assembly polls. Lallesh believes that the Reddy factor will help him win the elections. He is a realtor in Bangalore