Flipkart change upsets surface calm

The exit of Flipkart co-founder and group CEO Binny Bansal on November 13, just six months after inking the deal with Flipkart, came as a big shocker to over 30,000 employees at Flipkart and all players in the startup ecosystem.

The uncertainties triggered by Ba­nsal’s sudden exit in the company and the marketplace will take a couple of quarters to settle, say industry obse­rvers. Many in the industry believe that Bansal was eased out by Walmart and the story of his relationship with a woman was dredged up for the purpose – but some others differ and argue that Walmart would not do that.

It appears employee morale is at its lowest in the company right now. “We have no clue about what’s happening. Binny’s exit was a surprise for all. Many of us fear losing our jobs. The bosses don’t have any answers. There is no clarity and no communication,” said a senior data analyst at Flipkart on condition of anonymity.

K Vaitheeswaran, e-commerce pioneer and author of the book, ‘Falling to Succeed’, said Walmart is in the process of bringing its own people in key positions at Flipkart. It is happening quietly but steadily, he said.

“It is only a temporary phase for Flipkart and it will not impact the growth of the company, neither will it dent the morale of our start-up ecosystem,” Vaitheeswaran noted.

K Ganesh, a serial entrepreneur and founder of four successful green field ventures and eight investment exits to his credit including the Pearson-acquired,TutorVista said, “Flipkart is a high-profile company with multiple business verticals. It is headed by strong and seasoned guys. It has created excellent and become a role model for the entire start-up ecosystem in the country. Nothing is going to affect the company and its growth.”

The enemy camp seems happy about the developments. Amazon has been ramping up big time in India, though it missed the early bird advantage here. “Though we entered the country a bit late, we have already scaled up quite a bit. We have made huge investments in people, technologies, distribution networks, logistics and warehousing. Now we will not look back even for a moment and we are going to battle it out for a larger share of the pie,” said a VP level official at Amazon, who declined to be identified.

When asked how Amazon was viewing the situation at Flipkart-Walmart he added with a chuckle, “It is good to see your enemy having some downtime and trouble starting.”

The battle lines are drawn

Year 2020 will a big-bang year for the Indian e-commerce sector. A mega kick off will begin in 2019 itself with arch rivals, the $500 billion grocery major Walmart and the world’s largest e-tailer Amazon, with revenues close to $200 billion, are in the process of readying strategies for an aggressive fight targeting a breakneck speed business and revenue growth in the country. India is critical for both Amazon and Flipkart-Walmart. Walmart forayed into the country a decade ago, but it had a bad experience with its local partner Bharti and therefore did not get a kickstart in the country until it bought Flipkart.