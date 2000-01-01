FIIs to take a backseat over next 6-9 months

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been grappling with a new challenge of delivering returns in their own currency. In the last two months (September & October 2018), the massive fall in the value of Indian rupee has seen FIIs selling their investment (close to Rs 59,000 crore of FII outflow in equity and debt) in the Indian financial market. FII sell-off has further put pressure on the rupee. While domestic factors have been a concern, the main reason for the fall in rupee value is the strengthening of the US economy. Most of the FIIs are from the developed markets and US dominates the coterie in terms of asset under management (AUM). Strong US economy has led to strengthening of the dollar against other currencies across the globe, particularly the emerging markets (EMs). This has resulted in significant reduction in dollar denominated return for FIIs and in an EM sell-off. EM sell-off on back of strong dollar has been the broad theme for the year. Weakening of EM currencies was further exacerbated by reduction of FII exposure to EMs resulting in a vicious cycle of sell-off and currency weakening.

In this broad EM sell-off India has been quite peculiar. India is not so much impacted by global trade challenges and is driven by domestic consumption. However, with rising crude oil prices and concerns over fiscal deficit, the Indian rupee weakened, thus resulting in an accelerated sell-off by the FIIs leading to further weakening of the rupee. Apart from the macro headwinds, India is likely to see a lot of political events over the next nine months. Uncertainty of political events will give rise to market volatility and this will result in further reduction of India exposure for the FIIs. There have been a wide range of factors which are impacting the sell-off of FIIs in India and emerging markets. Currency, global liquidity, uncertain political events and other macro headwinds are leading to the sell-off. We expect the FIIs exposure to India could reduce further over the next six to nine months as political scenario continues to remain uncertain and global liquidity challenges are likely to persist with rising interest rates.