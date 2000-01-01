Farmer producer companies

A farm on the outskirts of Nashik founded by agricultural engineer Vilas Shinde in 2011, has grown to become the largest farmer producer company (FPC) in India, with a membership of 8,000 farmers and annual turnover upwards of Rs 300 crore. Sahyadri Farms has overtaken Mahindra Agribusiness to become India’s largest grape exporting company, and has helped reduce income volatility for farmers in the region, says the JM Financial report.

Mobilising farmers

Kaushalya Foundation, founded by Kaushlendra, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate, provides inputs and solutions for challenges faced by small and marginal farmers. The efforts have resulted in the mobilisation of over 10,000 farmers in Bihar and over 6,000 farmers among these have been integrated under the umbrella of FPC – which are sustainable business enterprises.

These FPCs have been transformed into Rural Business Hubs with Agri-Business Centres (ABC) at each FPC. The ABCs provide products and services to farmers including fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and even soil testing, aiming to enhance productivity, reduce production costs and promote sustainable and climate-smart agricultural practices.