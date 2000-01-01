Factors leading to likely rate hike

With crude prices likely to remain around US$80/bbl, there are concerns on the Indian macro, especially, on the deteriorating external sector balance; upside risks to inflation; risks of fiscal slippage; and rupee depreciation. While directionally its view remained unchanged, Kotak revised its estimates – especially CAD/GDP – factoring revised FY2019 crude assumption of US$80/bbl. The recent import curbs are unlikely to dent imports significantly. It is reiterated that policy makers should continue to focus on long-term macro-prudential measures



External sector balance is main macro concern: Based on KIE Energy team’s It is estimated that the BOP will widen to US$(-)39.3 bn (earlier US$(-)34 bn). India is unlikely to benefit much on exports due to rupee depreciation as the global trade structure remains circumspect. India’s imports will likely continue to be structurally dominated by consumption-oriented imports and non-substitutable imports, at least in the near term. The recent import duty hike on 19 items is unlikely to suppress imports significantly. The USD-INR is likely to be in the range of 69-74 for the rest of FY2019 with risks of the rupee overshooting its fair values as the global adverse risks remain dominant: risk of trade wars translating into currency wars; escalating geopolitical tensions; secular uptrend in crude oil prices; Fed rate hikes despite global uncertainties; and DM central banks’ balance sheets’ tightness leading up to 2019.

Difficult to stick to budgeted fiscal deficit target: If the government plans to stick to its fiscal target, it will need to cut expenditure sans higher-than-budgeted divestment/direct taxes to offset GST revenue shortfall. Sharp expenditure cuts will be difficult in an election year. It is noted that Rs 9,420 crore has been achieved in 5MFY19 of the Rs 80,000 crore divestment target though there is scope for higher divestments. Direct tax revenues could see some increase though it is yet uncertain if it can fully offset shortfall in indirect tax revenues. Further, it is likely that fuel subsidy will be higher by around Rs 3,500 crore even after assuming that Rs 27,500 crore is passed on to the upstream companies.

Inflation will remain at risk: Crude prices have limited impact on headline CPI inflation. However, the concern is primarily about core inflation, including petrol and diesel. At a more fundamental level, the current growth trajectory without commensurate improvement in the supply side – weak private sector investment cycle – implies that the output gap has been closing down fast. On a structural basis this can be inflationary, especially on the core inflation side.

Kotak revised its headline inflation estimates slightly higher by 10 bps for March 2019 (FY2019 average headline inflation at 4.3 per cent and core inflation at 5.8 per cent).

The RBI MPC will likely increase repo rate by 25 bps in the October policy based on the implied impact of expected cyclical recovery in growth; rupee depreciation; and crude price movement on the medium term inflation trajectory.

Reining in CAD on a sustainable basis: This would require increasing overall savings (or lowering aggregate demand) through general fiscal consolidation, especially states, and higher household financial savings. Given the level of consolidated fiscal deficit, it is imperative that the government (central+states) does not stray from the fiscal consolidation path.

With liquidity likely to remain tight, and tighten further in 2HFY19, financial conditions will tighten with RBI’s liquidity injection providing some respite. The recent liquidity squeeze in the NBFC space could reduce the sector’s growth in the near to medium term as funding costs increase across-the-board (possibly by 50-100 bps on an average), especially for the lower quality ones. An equivalent impact should be seen in the consumers’ borrowing rates which would have, and to some extent needed, adverse implications for consumption growth.

Source: Kotak Economic Research