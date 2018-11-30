Eyebrows raised over Niti Aayog role in data release

At a time when Niti Aayog is drawing criticism from all corners over releasing the revised GDP data for the UPA era, some in the government feel that the controversy could have been averted by keeping the think tank out of the announcement.

The so-called back-series data was announced by Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar and chief statistician Pravin Srivastava at a press conference on Wednesday. Though the government has maintained that the Central Statistical Office, the agency responsible for the number crunching, is an independent agency, a joint press conference by Kumar and Srivastava raised eyebrows.

A top source in the government said the controversy could have been avoided by keeping out the Niti Aayog from the press meet. He believed that the Niti Aayog had no role in calculating the GDP numbers, which was the job of CSO. The announcement too should have been left to the CSO alone.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram called the revision a “hatchet job” by the Niti Aayog, while former chief statistician Pronab Sen questioned the involvement of the think tank.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley on his part defended the revision saying the CSO was a “highly credible organisation” that “maintains an arm’s length distance from finance ministry.”

To those criticising the numbers, he said “I don’t think any service is being rendered by people who choose to discredit a highly credible organisation like the CSO because its data is based on facts and the revised formulations which is a continuous exercise because every time you try and improve upon the formulations to make them more representative of the real state of economy.”

Opposition Congress, however, found the revision odd and called it a bad joke.

“Now that Niti Aayog has done the hatchet job it is time to wind up the utterly worthless body,” Chidambaram had tweeted on Wednesday night.

According to a PTI report, Pronab Sen said the “integrity of CSO has been dented in the eyes of users."

“We have always had a system that data CSO brings out is completely removed from the political interference. Even the prime minister would get to know of the numbers just before they are released. Now to do that alongside Niti Aayog, which is a political institution like the (previous) Planning Commission was, is essentially diluting the integrity of the CSO,” he added.

When a political institution releases national statistical data, it puts a huge question mark on the credibility of the data and the political independence of the statistical agencies, Sen noted.

“The credibility of CSO has been badly dented, not because of the data but because of the manner in which the release has been done,” he said.

Sen, however, said he could not comment on the numbers as the statement put out “does not give him a feel for methodology” adopted in calculations.

SBI report

Meanwhile in a report titled, ‘Many ways of interpreting GDP back series data’, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India said, “The GDP back series data FY06 to FY12, as released by the CSO shows growth rates prior to the 2011 in rebased series have been revised downwards. Well this result is expected and largely flows from the idea that the real GDP is in effect a Laspeyres (L) quantity index and the nominal GDP a Paasche (P) quantity index.”

He noted, “Interestingly, whenever there is a change in base year for the calculation of GDP, there is an upward revision in the growth rate of GDP. The same has been experienced in countries like Nigeria (2013) Ghana (2010), Argentina (1993), Italy (1987) and even India (2011) where there was a dramatic upward revisions of their GDP. The back data however poses reconciliation problems regarding micro and macro data interpretation. Take for example, FY07 and FY16. The GDP growth in both the year is around 8 per cent but the other indicators are diverse. In FY07 with 36 per cent investment rate, 28.5 per cent credit growth and 32 per cent CV sales GDP grew by 8.1 per cent. But in FY16, GDP grew by 8.2 per cent with 32.3 per cent investment rate, only 10.9 per cent credit growth and 12 per cent CV sales. Does this mean capital is now more efficient? Does it mean link between the bank credit and GDP has weakened over the years as banks have started accommodating companies through other sources like commercial paper (CP) and bonds? All this requires careful data interpretation.”