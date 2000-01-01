Eye on the Dalit vote

The biggest challenge for the BJP in the next election will be handling the mahagathbandhan, the grand alliance of opposition parties. But inherent contradictions and personal ambitions will make it extremely difficult for the opposition to stitch a formidable alliance. After a brief experiment in Uttar Pradesh by-polls where the alliance defeated the BJP, chinks have started appearing in the opposition armour. All eyes are on the mercurial Mayawati who is driving a tough bargain with the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. She has ditched the Congress in the state and is all set to go it alone in Madhya Pradesh. Her vote base of Dalits will play a critical role in deciding the outcome of the polls. The challenge for the constituents of the mahagathbandhan would be to see that the Dalit vote is not split



The Dalit big picture

Dalits are 16.6 per cent (20.14 crore) of India’s population.

They are mainly concentrated in four states – Uttar Pradesh (20.5 per cent of the population), West Bengal (10.7 per cent of the population), Bihar (8.2 per cent of the population) and Tamil Nadu (7.2 per cent of the population).

The Dalit population grew by 20.8 per cent from the last census while India’s population grew by 17.7 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh

SCs account for 15.51 per cent of Madhya Pradesh’s population. STs are 18.46 per cent. In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, 35 seats are reserved for SC candidates and 47 for STs.

Rajasthan

The SC population in the state is 1.22 crore (6.07 per cent of the states population)

The largest concentration is in Jaipur (10.3 lakh)

Sriganganagar has the highest percentage of Dalit population (36.58 per cent).

ST population is 13.5 per cent of the total population of the state.

The M (Mayawati) factor

Mayawati belongs to the Jatav community. That’s her vote-bank.

Jatavs top the list of 66 communities listed as SCs in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the 2011 census, Jatavs constituted 54.23 per cent of SC population.

The community grew by 13 per cent from the last census period. Their population is 2.24 crore.

Chhattisgarh

One-third of Chhattisgarh's population are Scheduled Tribes while another 11.6 per cent are Scheduled Castes. Thus, the outcome of the polls depends significantly on which way these communities vote.

In the 90-seat Chhattisgarh assembly, 10 seats are reserved for the SCs and 29 for tribals. The OBCs form the major chunk of votes in the state with around 48 per cent of the state’s 2.55 crore population. The OBC community are equally divided between the BJP and Congress.