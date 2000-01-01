Expanding Horizons

Lexus, the luxury brand from Japanese auto giant Toyota, has recently expanded its product portfolio in India, launching its flagship hybrid electric saloon the fifth generation LS500h priced between Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.94 crore to boost sales in Asia’s third biggest economy. The Japanese brand, which entered the Indian market in March 2017 has a total of five models and variants to lure buyers with the latest technology, luxury and comfort. The prices of these imported cars start upward of Rs 55.27 lakh pan India. In a free-wheeling interview N Raja, chairman at Lexus India spoke with Michael Gonsalves on a wide range of issues. Edited excerpts:

How important is the launch of the fifth generation LS500h in Indian luxury market, which grew by a whopping 18 per cent last calendar year 2017?

As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India is a significant market for us. However, it is still early days for us in India, having entered the market in March 2017. Our primary objective with the introduction of Lexus to India is to establish the Lexus brand among the luxury car buyers of India, and create happy guests.

We introduced the highly anticipated flagship, the LS500h, now in its fifth generation, on January 15, 2018. Often referred to as the car that launched a brand, the Lexus LS is made for the visionary; someone who appreciates the head-turning, sensually aggressive design of the vehicle. The launch builds on Lexus’ rapid growth in India following the brand’s entry into the market in March 2017. The Lexus LS500h adds a new hybrid electric vehicle to the current offering in India. Beyond that, it is a vehicle crafted to cater to the most discerning Indian car owners’ highest expectations. In bringing the LS500h to India, Lexus is delivering for those who accept no compromises and have a global frame of reference for the most exquisite experiences.

You have launched five Lexus models in India since you entered the Indian market a year ago. How has the competitive luxury market dominated by market leader Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi has responded to your models?

Lexus has made great strides since our debut in India in March last year. In a market that is new for Lexus, the bolder, more imaginative and evolved Lexus brand makes the first impression. The execution of the vehicles and the capabilities of the hybrid powertrains have helped Lexus find favor within India, and luxury buyers looking for a progressive luxury alternative that makes a strong statement about its buyer, find the brand appealing.

In few short months that we have been in India, we have noticed that our guests are well aware of the Lexus differentiators and the ownership experience - quite often having owned a Lexus in other markets. We have also noticed that most of our guests apart from owning more than two luxury vehicles are our very own loyal Toyota guests. One of the reasons for introducing Lexus in India is the movement of some of our Toyota loyal guests to other luxury brands due to non-availability of our own luxury brand. Our current guests have mostly been our own Toyota guests as they are particular about owning a Lexus, as they know and resonate with our brand values. We are certain that these factors will help us grow and scale new heights in India.

The immediate priority for Lexus India is to continue to build our brand here – and build an understanding of our brand as a luxury lifestyle brand, which delivers amazing experiences. While on certain specifications our line-up may be comparable to other models in the market, the fact that these are hybrid electric vehicles, makes it peerless. We are committed to environmentally friendly, sustainable growth in India not only by bringing in the best of hybrid electric vehicles, and technology to India, but also by building lasting relationships with guests and owners.

The bulk of the luxury car sales come from the entry and mid segment cars priced between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh. Do you have such range of cars in the Lexus stable and when do you plan to introduce them in the Indian market?

In November 2017, we launched the NX300h, which, with its edgy design and at a starting price of Rs 53.18 lakhs pan India showroom, a whole new category of guests were opened up to Lexus. We certainly plan to build on our line-up here but it is too early to comment further at this time.

How important is the Indian luxury car market for Lexus brand and why did you enter so late?

India is a very important market, for a number of reasons. The size of the population coupled with a rapidly growing economy and rising affluence certainly present a favorable environment. We also recognize the opportunity to serve the market with quality vehicles, which meets the needs of the discerning Indian luxury consumer.

Previously there was import duty increase, so we needed to suspend plans, however we have been continually assessing the right time for us to make our debut here. We decided to debut in India in March 2017 due to two main factors – the customer voice and the environment. We have seen desire for the brand to be available in India from customers who have experienced the brand in other countries, and from loyal Toyota customers who would like a related luxury option in India. Additionally, we believe our hybrid technology can contribute positively to India.

The Centre has already announced its mobility drive to make all vehicles in the country powered by electricity by 2030. Do you think the timeline is feasible and practical? What about other alternative fuel to power cars like the hydrogen cells and solar power?

As much as we are happy with the government view of bringing in focus on enhancing the environment, we believe the government must consider a comprehensive view of electrification in stages (like a road map) considering various factors like infrastructure, purchase power of consumers and more, rather than a very specific one - battery electric from other options like hydrogen cells. Lexus is ready with the technology, but we are conscious about how the consumer can adapt that technology. In this regard we see hybrid electric vehicles as a great midway point in the journey towards electrification.

Hybrid electric vehicles however, are practical, deployable and are part of the solution today. At some point, pure battery electric vehicles will also be a solution, but it needs time to get to the point where critical mass will happen, as there are issues with the deployment. Additionally, as per our statistics, every single hybrid electric vehicle that Lexus puts on the road, reduces the CO2 by half that of conventional vehicles.

Do you have fully electric cars in the Lexus portfolio and when do you plan to bring some of them to the Indian market?

In 2017 we crossed a significant milestone of a million hybrid electric vehicles sold globally. Our focus is on the hybrid electric vehicles as a significant milestone towards electrification.

Taxes on luxury vehicles in India are among the highest in the world. How has it impacted the industry in general and the Lexus brand in particular?

What we can say is that the Government has provided a benefit for Hybrid electric vehicles by not increasing the cess in September 2017 cess revision. We appreciate the government for having made this consideration towards sustainable and practical (as on today) electrification process.

At present you are importing all your models from your factories in Japan. When will you start manufacturing them in India so that they could become affordable to buyers and Lexus fans?

While we can’t comment specifically on future plans at this time, we will reiterate the importance of the Indian market to us in the global context. We are committed to growth in India in a sustainable manner. What shape that will take, we cannot say at this time. For our part, local production requires significant investment and we consider two factors:

Business outcome need to justify the investment

Stable regulation and government policies

We are studying the Indian market and its policies to understand our future steps towards local assembly and manufacturing. For now, we are focused on establishing the foundation on which we can deliver the exceptional Lexus brand experience to the Indian guest.

Toyota is well known brand in India. What is your strategy to make Lexus popular and push its growth in terms of volumes and market share in what timeline?

Our primary objective with the introduction of Lexus to India is to establish the Lexus brand among the luxury car buyers of India, and create happy customers by providing ‘Amazing Experiences’ and advanced technology options like the Performance Hybrids. We are not chasing numbers, hence we do not have target of sales number/market share.

Our vision is to provide the Lexus “Amazing experience” to the Indian customer in four key areas:

1 Hybrid technology that focusses on power and performance apart from being environment friendly vehicles

2 High quality vehicles that pay attention to detail

3 Reasonable cost of

ownership which is well substantiated by a global reputation of reliability and durability, and high

quality service

4 Personalised ownership experience throughout the life cycle by a relationship manager, who will be single point of contact for the customer

We are an automotive company that takes inspired design, relentless innovation and uninhibited performance and turns them into passionate, moving experiences. However, that is only part of our DNA. We are equally dedicated to offering exceptional guest experiences, and in doing so, creating loyalty throughout the world—-not just with the people who buy our vehicles, but also with the people in the communities around us.

What are the challenges and prospects of luxury car market in the country?

The Indian economy is growing, and as you have seen the luxury market growth has been phenomenal. Consumers are not just buying luxury products, they are buying lifestyles now. With rising incomes, customers and companies are looking to create bonds that last a lifetime, and our efforts have been to create this sort of relationship with our guests. It is universally acknowledged that hybrid technology and electric vehicles are the way forward for mobility. In this regard we are encouraged by policies which support this evolution.

Would you like to share any other aspect of the Lexus brand?

Brand awareness is growing and our vehicles are finding favour with the discerning Indian guest, to whom we are delivering amazing experiences at our guest experience centers and beyond. In a market that is new for Lexus, the bolder, more imaginative and evolved Lexus brand makes the first impression. Beyond a luxury vehicle built to high standards, the engineering, styling, and attitude of the latest generation of Lexus vehicles, offers a compelling level of excitement, energy and visual differentiation in the market.

We now have four Guest Experience Centers (GEC) in India – Bangalore, Gurgaon, Mumbai and New Delhi. The GECs have been designed in line with the Lexus values of omotenashi, which is about providing exceptional hospitality, anchored in anticipation and an unsurpassed commitment to meeting the needs of every guest. No two Lexus Guest Experience Centers are the same, and each center is uniquely designed to suit local tastes and provide an exclusive experience to our guests.

We have also announced some significant local initiatives including a sustainability program with Grow-Trees.com. The Lexus brand social responsibility initiative is a green initiative by Lexus aimed at moving a step closer towards neutralising the impact of its carbon footprint in India. The programme entails planting trees across certain regions of India on behalf of each Lexus India guest, for every car sold in the country, effective August 2017. Lexus’ environmental efforts have grown out of a genuine respect and concern for the Earth's environment. We have also announced the Lexus Design Award India, which seeks to recognize and reward the best industrial design executed by Indian designers. Anchored in the brand’s values of excellence in design, ergonomics, sustainability, technological superiority and responsible consumption, the first edition of the Lexus Design Award India is going to be held in partnership with the Association of Designers of India (ADI)-created prestigious Pune Design Festival (PDF), in February 2018.

All this signals our commitment to India, beyond just the sale of our vehicles.

