eNAM remains a medium-term initiative
The rural economy is on the mend, benefiting from the structurally rising penetration of formal financing and electricity, says JM Financial in its latest report

One of the key challenges in Indian agriculture has been to reform the existing agrimarketing infrastructure process and reduce the price differential between a farmer realisations and retail sales (can range up to 3x-4x in case of vegetables for example). Over the years, many reform measures have been undertaken such as relaxation of strict trading rules at the Agriculture Produce and marketing Committee (APMC) and the establishment of Electronic National Agriculture Marketing (eNAM) to expand the addressable market for a crop produce. However, during our visits we saw that changes are happening only gradually and the informal network (farmer-commission agent–trader) continues to remain dominant. eNAM aims to expand the addressable market for a farmer’s produce from the local mandi to the state/national level. In terms of expansion, eNAM has seen healthy growth and by Mar’18, 585 large agri-mandis had been brought on the eNAM platform, in line with initial targets.

However, we saw that the adoption process is gradual with a dominant majority of traders/farmers continuing with the manual auction method. Some aspects that need attention to make eNAM take off along with the spread of platform are:

(a) Third-party assaying and quality certification mechanisms

(b) Dispute settlement mechanisms and systems for forwarding goods to buyers

(c) Digital infrastructure to enable the national market, and

(d) Encouragement of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations)

During the past two months, the government has enacted some changes (a) making the registration of farmers on the portal easier, (b) expanding the payment options (addition of UPI) and (c) extending eNAM trading in six languages.

We believe customisation and incorporating the key practises in current trading systems can help improve the system’s usage, as illustrated by the experience at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

More From Deep Dive
Agri-commodity prices – Will they be more supportive going ahead?

The prices of Indian agri-commodities are driven by local supply/demand, minimum support price (MSP) announced by the government and international price trends.

Farm income rises, crop output shows recovery

Despite the declining share of farm income in rural India, agriculture continues to be one of the major drivers of rural economy as farming still employs 50 per cent of the country’s labour force.

Rural economy on the mend

The rural economy is on the mend, albeit aided primarily by interventions of various state governments and benefiting from the structurally rising penetration of formal financing and electricity in

Aseemanand acquittal will be key poll plank for the saffron outfit

The battle for the Hindu vote has continued into Karnataka after Gujarat.