eNAM remains a medium-term initiative

One of the key challenges in Indian agriculture has been to reform the existing agrimarketing infrastructure process and reduce the price differential between a farmer realisations and retail sales (can range up to 3x-4x in case of vegetables for example). Over the years, many reform measures have been undertaken such as relaxation of strict trading rules at the Agriculture Produce and marketing Committee (APMC) and the establishment of Electronic National Agriculture Marketing (eNAM) to expand the addressable market for a crop produce. However, during our visits we saw that changes are happening only gradually and the informal network (farmer-commission agent–trader) continues to remain dominant. eNAM aims to expand the addressable market for a farmer’s produce from the local mandi to the state/national level. In terms of expansion, eNAM has seen healthy growth and by Mar’18, 585 large agri-mandis had been brought on the eNAM platform, in line with initial targets.

However, we saw that the adoption process is gradual with a dominant majority of traders/farmers continuing with the manual auction method. Some aspects that need attention to make eNAM take off along with the spread of platform are:

(a) Third-party assaying and quality certification mechanisms

(b) Dispute settlement mechanisms and systems for forwarding goods to buyers

(c) Digital infrastructure to enable the national market, and

(d) Encouragement of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations)

During the past two months, the government has enacted some changes (a) making the registration of farmers on the portal easier, (b) expanding the payment options (addition of UPI) and (c) extending eNAM trading in six languages.

We believe customisation and incorporating the key practises in current trading systems can help improve the system’s usage, as illustrated by the experience at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.