Emerging markets and risk factors in 2019

Emerging market issuers, who increased their debt in recent years when interest rates were low could find it hard to refinance that debt in 2019. Emerging market euro bond issuance rose by about 40 per cent a year in both 2016 and 2017, but fell 20 per cent in the first 10 months of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.

On the other hand, even as external conditions turn less favourable, the credit quality of many emerging market issuers benefits from domestic buffers including still solid growth, deepening financial markets and policies to offset external challenges. This is partly reflected in the relatively low emerging market non-financial corporate default rate of 1.0 per cent as of August 2018, compared with 1.3 per cent a year earlier and 2.0 per cent for corporates in advanced markets.

Countries with domestic macroeconomic or political challenges of their own are more vulnerable to episodes of global investor risk aversion, while those with large, growing domestic markets and multiple instruments in their policy toolboxes are more resilient. In fact, the largest among this latter group shape the external environment as much as their fortunes are shaped by it.

Despite these differences, stress in a few emerging markets can still disrupt international financial flows to others as in 2018. Moreover, compared with their counterparts in advanced economies, sovereign-related risks play a greater role in determining credit quality for corporates and other non-sovereign entities operating in emerging markets. For instance, the sharp currency depreciation driven by sovereign credit risks in Turkey and Argentina had negative consequences for a range of non-sovereign issuers in those countries.

Source: Moody's Investors Service