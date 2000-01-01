Emergency versus the ‘undeclared’ Emergency

The BJP observed imposition of Emergency by Indira Gandhi in June 1975 as “Black Day”. Here are 10 reasons why the BJP has decided to go ballistic on the Emergency, 43 years after it was imposed



1. The strategy of raising the decibel level of protests this year is to target the Gandhi family at a time when Rahul Gandhi is trying to resurrect the Congress party



2. Rahul Gandhi has opened his cards by declared himself as prime ministerial candidate. He gave a tough fight to the BJP in Gujarat, the original RSS ‘laboratory’, and managed to form the government in Karnataka despite the odds



3. The BJP wants to ensure that Rahul Gandhi remains a prisoner of his discredited image and the shadow of the party’s authoritarian past remains on him



4. Parallels were drawn between Indira Gandhi and Adolf Hitler to highlight the autocratic mindset of the Congress and the sustained campaign has not gone waste



5. The strong attack against the Emergency, Indira Gandhi and the Congress is also aimed at countering criticism that the Modi government is subverting institutions like judiciary and Parliament



6. The BJP is reminding people that it was the Congress party which fiddled with the democratic fabric of the country and that they should always be on guard against the party



7. The Black Day coincided with the revelation that the income tax department had demanded Rs 25 crore from Robert Vadra for tax evasion



8. The Congress accused the BJP of subverting Parliament citing washouts and bypass of Rajya Sabha, saying it did not defer to well established democratic traditions. The BJP counter attack is meant to drown out these accusations



9. The Congress countered the BJP citing an unprecedented press conference by four judges of the Supreme Court citing a threat to the institution. The Congress accused the BJP of “bench fixing”.



10. The Congress ran a campaign highlig­hting that Indira Gandhi had apolo­gised for imposing the Emergency and the BJP campaign is essentially a push back to show that the apology was not genuine