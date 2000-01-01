Electric vehicles demand would fire up metal market

The sentiment in the metals market is upbeat and that is not without a reason. The market senses a significantly higher demand from the electric vehicle industry. At London Metal Exchange (LME), nickel and copper extended gains on Tuesday, backed by this positive trend. Goldman Sachs has already upgraded its nickel forecast, but said prices are more likely to find nearby support from China’s pollution crackdown, given electric vehicle demand is set as a story for 2020 onwards.

Back home in India, it is the same story. “Nickel prices jumped to the highest since June 2015 on MCX, boosted by the upcoming electric car boom since the metal is a key ingredient in lithium ion batteries. Copper futures expiring on November 30 were trading at Rs 446.65 a tonne on Tuesday, while nickel futures were at Rs 835.

Nickel sulphate is a critical ingredient in electric car batteries, as the metal helps keep a charge over longer distances. Supply tightness has already been confirmed by the latest International Nickel Study Group (INSG) estimates. It showed that global demand for nickel is expected to outweigh supply for a third year in 2018, boosted by demand from the stainless steel industry and production of nickel-containing batteries,” said Kaynat Chainwala, research analyst, base metals, Angel Commodities Broking.

In an earlier report, Goldman Sachs had said that the growth of electric vehicles (EV) could boost demand for base metals. It, however, had sounded a word of caution that the supply chain might struggle to meet the need for batteries, potentially slowing the expected EV boom. The bank’s research team had said that lithium production would need to quadruple within 10 years to feed the EV demand and such dramatic growth was rare in the history of commodities. It had said the likely EV growth should benefit base metals as nickel is used in batteries, copper in electrical wiring and aluminium in reducing the weight of cars.

Analysts quoting a recent report by ETF Securities said that over the next few years the total global stock of electric vehicles could increase by 60 per cent per annum, led by major economies, including China, France, the UK, and the US -- all of whom have committed to having over 1 million BEVs (battery electric vehicle) on the road by 2020. BEV sales are expected to accelerate as battery pack costs fall (which constitute the largest cost). Further technological improvements in Li-ion energy density should help expand the adoption and viability of electric vehicles globally longer term.

Electric vehicles still make up a small size of the global auto market, accounting for only 0.1 per cent of sales in 2015, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This should not be overly disruptive to demand for combustion engine vehicles and the respective demand for palladium and platinum in the near term. Part of the electric vehicle adoption process will also depend on the infrastructure build out to support electric vehicles on the road such as charging stations and improved charge times and fuel economy.

While upgrading its thr­ee-month nickel view to $12,500 a tonne from $9,000, six-month view to $12,000 a tonne from $9,000 and 12-month view to $11,000 from $9,000 a to­nne, Goldman Sachs said, “We expect nickel prices to remain high over the next couple of months, on a supportive macroeconomic bac­kdrop and market tightening driven by Chinese nickel pig iron (NPI, which is a low-grade composite of nickel) cuts in Shandong province during the winter heating season. Even though the EV wave poses significant upside risk to nickel demand, we think much of the growth is likely to take place after 2020 and the current stock level will be sufficient to co­ver the demand before then.”

Analysts perceive that over the next 20 years, EVs may have a much greater influence on LME than even the oil market. They think that the most direct impact for precious metals from an expected increase of BEVs globally would be on the platinum group metals (PGM) – specifically palladium and platinum. The majority of palladium global demand stems from the auto industry with nearly 75 per cent of last year’s demand used in gasoline engine autocatalysts. When it comes to lithium, analysts pointed out, the global resources of lithium are estimated to exceed 40 million metric tonne, while economically viable reserves are estimated to be 14 million. Most of the global reserve stock of lithium (nearly 57 per cent of global resources) is located in the “Lithium Triangle” of Chile, Bolivia, and Argentina. Most of the production in that area consists of lithium brine operations, the most economically viable method of extracting lithium due to low refining costs and high purity, said a recent ETF Securities report.