Eight megatrends driving digital disruption

Seizing the upside of change

In a world where everything is changing, the biggest risk is standing still



We live in an age of disruption — when new technology and behavioral shifts that would have seemed unimaginable even a few years ago are transforming the way we live. Artificial intelligence and robotics are fundamentally reinventing the workforce. Drones and driverless cars are transforming supply chains and logistics, even as they challenge policymakers to rethink existing approaches to infrastructure and regulation. Millennials are changing consumption patterns and demand for everything from cars to real estate.

Responding to disruption has become one of the biggest strategic imperatives facing today’s business leaders and policymakers.

Some of the most disruptive technologies on the horizon – think artificial intelligence and robots – will disrupt not just corporate business models, but also society as a whole. But while these challenges are certainly palpable, how a company responds to disruption will ultimately determine its success.

In short, companies need to disrupt themselves before they’re disrupted from the outside. Companies looking to disrupt their own business models could start by asking five questions:

1 What business are you in?

Disruption has a way of changing the very business that companies are in. Are you in the business of manufacturing compact discs — or the business of streaming music? Are you in the business of licensing human drivers — or the business of regulating algorithms in driverless cars? Understanding how your core activity has changed is the first step in re-inventing your business model.

2. Who are your customers?

Disruption does more than empower customers. It creates entirely new customer segments, with different needs and expectations. Understanding how your

customer base has changed, and what the needs of the new customers are, are critical inputs for self-disruption.

3. What’s your value proposition?

To respond to the expectations of the new customer base, you need a different value proposition. The value proposition that customers traditionally appreciated may be entirely different from what new customers

demand. The traditional value proposition of newspapers was authoritativeness and reputation. In a world of social media and blogs, they have had to create

business models built on new value propositions — convenience, 24/7 access, customisability — to remain relevant.

4. Who are your competitors?

Responding to disruption requires making the right comparisons, including comparing yourself with the appropriate competitors. Since disruption attracts non-traditional entrants from other sectors, the peer group you used historically may no longer be relevant. Today, is it more important for auto manufacturers to compete with each other — or to understand how they are competing with sharing-economy start-ups that are disrupting their business.

5. What’s the risk of standing still?

In assessing the cost-benefit and risk of investments, we often make comparisons in the context of a world similar to today’s. The more meaningful comparison, however, is against the environment that will exist in the near future, which could be radically different. The market potential of a disruptive opportunity may seem insignificant relative to the size of your business today — but that calculus could be very different in a disrupted environment, where the market share of the traditional offering has shrunk dramatically.



1. Empowered customer

Creating value through experiences

In order to compete with online rivals, physical shops need to offer more than just the goods on the shelf.

Online shopping continues to decimate traditional retailers. Major retail chains are announcing new rounds of store closings. Members of Generation Z prefer e-commerce over in-store shopping even more than millennials. But is brick-and-mortar shopping really going away?

The reality is more complex and somewhat surprising. The US Census Bureau reports that over 90 per cent of all retail sales still take place in-store. New trends such as “click and collect” suggest that consumers like the flexibility of shopping on mobile apps but visit stores to pick up their merchandise.

At the same time, consumer preferences are changing. Instead of spending on “things,” such as purses and shoes, shoppers are increasingly inclined to splurge on experiences, such as a meal at a five-star

restaurant or a unique vacation. For retailers, the intersection of these forces suggests new opportunities to reinvent the in-store model. In order to attract customers to stores, retailers must do things differently: they need to create value by delivering experiences.

Moving toward the experience economy?

In 1998, Joseph Pine first wrote about the rise of what he called the fourth or experience economy, following the agrarian, industrial and service economies. In the experience economy, value creation resides in creating memorable events for customers, with the event — and the lasting memory it creates — being the product that is sold. Pine says the shift will force some companies to rethink their business models.

Redefining the in-store experience

Dallas-based retailer Neiman Marcus offers an app for customers to download so that when they walk into stores, the technology recognises them, notifies their favourite salesperson, and keeps detailed information on each customer’s preferences, such as styles or favourite colours, so the salesperson can better understand the shopper.

What's next

Consumers in the developed world will continue to shop in physical stores, but traditional brick-and-mortar retailers must adapt and change how they do business. From delivering a frictionless experience that rivals online shopping to using in-store virtual reality to entice customers into buying a product to building stand-alone experiences that create indelible memories, it is “game on” for retailers seeking to maximize their physical presence.



2. Future of work

Can gig economy companies thrive under regulation?

The rise of the gig economy is redefining work and creating ever evolving regulatory challenges.

Business functions and operations have a lot to gain from digital infusion. Increasingly, companies are adopting digital innovation throughout the organisation, shifting their focus from just front office customer concerns, to operations, business functions, and, indeed, the whole value chain of internal processes and people management.

Technologies such as the internet of things, artificial intelligence and big data, coupled with ubiquity and agility provided by a mobile platform, are changing the traditional business ecosystem in distinct ways. Connectivity has become a hygiene, and with a low cost handheld, driving digital adoption is intuitive for most enterprises.

Digital innovation and mobility are now central to how industries conduct business operations and processes – manufacturing, back office, talent management. They also have a substantial bearing on the way relationship are changing with vendors and suppliers; such as real-time ordering, just-in-time delivery, new transactional models, virtual fulfilment, on the go inventory management etc.

Employees or contractors?

A key point of contention is whether workers on gig economy platforms are employees or

contractors. The issue is about more than semantics — contractors do not receive many of the benefits and worker protections afforded to employees. Ride-hailing company Uber has taken the position that its drivers are contractors, not employees.

On the right side of legislation

With many services provided outside the traditional bounds of regulation, there are also concerns about whether service providers are paying relevant taxes. Airbnb, for instance, has created a document, known as the Airbnb Community Compact, to work with the locales where it operates, including sharing anonymised data on hosts and guests, paying hotel and tourist taxes, and helping eradicate illegal transactions.

Murky but promising future

Though gig economy companies are clearly working within existing regulations, the regulatory playbook is still being written. For companies operating in this rapidly evolving space, perhaps the only certainty is that things will remain uncertain in the near term. In the absence of a larger framework, regulatory issues will likely be resolved one local jurisdiction at a time.



3. Behavioural revolution

What will it take to make us healthier?

It’s our small, everyday behaviours — such as our eating and exercising habits — that collectively can have a massive impact on our world. If we don’t take care of ourselves day in and day out, it can affect the global economy by lowering productivity and driving up health care costs. To encourage people to make significant changes, campaigns and incentives must come from many governing bodies, such as the government, nonprofits, businesses and major food companies.

No single campaign or initiative will get everyone to improve, experts say.

Michelle Lee D’Abundo, a professor in Seton Hall University’s Department of Interprofessional Health Sciences and Health Administration, sees a trend in employers offering personalised care by having wellness coaches meet individually with workers on- site to regularly discuss goals, progress and concerns.

A wide-ranging, sustained approach can pay off. Between incentives and personalised care, Draper has seen improvements in employee health since it started tracking in 2011. Over the last five years, workers’ health improved in the following areas: BMI by 6 per cent; blood pressure by 19 per cent; glucose by 1 per cent; cholesterol by 10 per cent; and smoking cessation by 16 per cent. But the goal is loftier than merely having healthy employees who work more productively.

The proliferation of wellness programs is a positive step — and a reflection of the increasingly urgent need to control health care costs. But turning the tide on chronic disease requires decades of consistent behavioral change, and only time will tell whether these programs can deliver long-term results. As companies experiment with different approaches, they are more likely to incorporate.



4. Future of smart

How is AI helping humans right now?

Despite fears of a dystopian future expressed by Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk and others, artificial intelligence is actually helping people live better lives already, and its future is especially bright.

Artificial intelligence is not only here to stay — it is one of the few technologies that “could profoundly affect our economic well-being in the 21st century,” reshaping the way labour and capital are allocated, according to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde. Investment in the space has soared over recently, from $45 million in 2010 to $310 million in 2015.

Artificial intelligence in the now

Take something as difficult as predicting the weather — meteorologists have been trying to do it for years, with mixed success. Now, thanks to artificial intelligence, the predictions can be far more accurate with wider-reaching implications. IBM’s purchase of The Weather Company for a reported $2 billion-plus spurred the creation of its new hyper-local predictive model, Deep Thunder, which uses historical data to train machine learning models to precisely forecast the weather and its impact on businesses.

Not all artificial intelligence is created equal, however. Soft AI, which includes services such as Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa and Viv that function as intelligent assistants, is already here and aiding in simple tasks, such as sending texts, booking hotels or restaurant reservations, and ordering taxis. There is also hard AI, in which the software actually makes decisions on its own and augments human intelligence.

Boosting efficiency

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing is using artificial intelligence to help make drivers’ routes more efficient. Artificial intelligence can also be used to improve call centers and improve customer service. Amelia, developed by IT services firm IPsoft, has algorithms that can understand instruction manuals and guidelines to help customers, tasks that ordinarily would take a person weeks or even months to fully comprehend.



5. Resourceful planet

How will economic energy storage help the world work better?

Efficiently storing energy created by renewables has been a significant barrier to their adoption. But that might be about to change.

Imagine a world where it’s cheaper to drive an electric vehicle powered by solar energy from your roof than one burning fossil fuels. Or where every home is an energy trading platform, helping to green and optimise the grid. Or where light and new productivity is brought to millions of people who lack regular access to electricity without building fossil fuel power plants.

This transformation could come faster than most expect. The precipitous fall in renewable energy equipment costs drove the first wave of clean energy disruption, challenging utility business models as businesses and households adopted onsite solar energy. Global residential solar capacity increased nearly ten-fold over the last decade, according to data from Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

Now energy storage is following a similar path of cost improvement and scale, which will enable new business models and value streams that will transform both our energy systems and our lives.

The cost of lithium batteries, for example, is expected to decline around 50 per cent over the next five years, according to a report by financial advisory firm Lazard.

All told, energy storage costs could fall up to 70 per cent over the next 15 years, according to a report by the World Energy Council. In other words, let the disruption begin. Economic energy storage improves the value proposition of rooftop solar by empowering the energy customer to store self-generated electricity and use it when grid energy is more costly. It also creates opportunities for the customer to participate in energy markets in new ways.

Realising the upsides

Key stakeholders stand to benefit by staying ahead of the curve as the adoption of energy storage solutions as cost and performance gains propel widespread adoption.

Corporations need to understand the pace of change and potential market impacts to realise the potential upsides, whether in terms of new revenue opportunities, operational competitiveness or sustainability objectives. For entrepreneurs, the declining costs of energy storage technologies combined with digital innovations opens the opportunity to disrupt and capture new value streams.



6. Urban world

A tale of two cities

Increasing urbanisation will alter our existing cities and create new ones too. More than half the world’s population currently resides in cities and that number is set to swell to 66 per cent by 2050, according to the United Nations. Cities are becoming powerful drivers of economic output. By 2030, the world’s 750 largest cities are projected to account for 61 percent of global GDP and gain 220 million additional middle-class consumers. Urbanisation will engender radical change across a broad range of industries, transforming agricultural economies into thriving manufacturing hubs and creating countless service jobs in emerging markets like India and Nigeria.

To get a sense of how this is playing out on the ground, we took a look at two rapid growth market cities on opposite ends of the globe: Medellín, Colombia and Zhengdong New District, China.

Retrofitting a bloody history

Although Colombia today is still reportedly the world’s top producer of coca, the city of Medellín has little in common with the violent, outlaw image that defined its identity in the past. Medellín’s revamped metro and cable car system is a key driver in the city’s resurgence. The system’s greatest victory is arguably one of inclusivity — linking together the city’s poor and peripheral neighbourhoods to Medellín’s core. This in turn has not only opened up

vocational opportunities where they previously didn’t exist, but has also helped to foster additional economic development from both the public and private sectors.

A Tabula Rasa in the East

Today, Zhengdong New District is home to more than 2.5 million residents and that number is expected to double by 2020.

According to William Hurst, an associate professor of comparative politics at Northwestern University, an initiative like Zhengdong New District can be called many things, but “egalitarian” isn’t one of them. “[Zhengdong New District] amounts to urbanization through administrative fiat,” Hurst said. “An area of roughly 250 km² — larger than the city of Boston — that had previously been rural was requisitioned by the prefectural government. Farmers were evicted and hundreds of buildings, along with hundreds of miles of streets, electrical and telephone lines, sewers, and all the other physical trappings of urban infrastructure were put in over the following decade or so. To date, however, few people or businesses have moved there, though this may now be changing.” One thing is certain: Zhengdong and cities like it represent a boldattempt at imagining a new urban future. Whether that vision is accurate remains to be seen.



7. Health reimagined

How mobile apps are improving maternal care in rural Africa

Mobile connectivity is now giving many more people access to medical advice and treatment, at a fraction of the previous cost.

More than 300,000 women die every year from complications related to pregnancy, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Ninety-nine per cent of these deaths occur in developing countries, and mortality is higher in poor, rural areas.

The mobile phone: platform of choice

Why mobile phones? While not all rural African areas have doctors and clinics, most residents do have mobile phones. Indeed, the growing popularity of cell phones there makes them a practical and cost-effective platform for education, says Darrell West, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution and author of the book, Going Mobile: How Wireless Technology is Reshaping Our Lives. “People like the convenience and accessibility of phones,” he says.

Older tech as well as new

Apps aren’t the only effective platform. The Cameroon-based organisation Gifted Mom, for instance, created an SMS service that sends text messages aimed at educating mothers about maternal care. The messages also remind women to go to the hospital for checkups. As for mobile apps, their reach is growing fast. The Safe Delivery App, which was first rolled out in Ethiopia, is also in Kenya, Laos and Myanmar, and it’s being used by Red Cross workers.

“The focus now,” says Maternity Foundation CEO Anna Cecilia Frellsen, “is to get it in the hands of as many health workers as possible.”

The crossbreeding of wireless technology, apps and health care has opened a new — and hopeful — degree of accessibility for lifesaving information in areas that were previously denied basic maternal health care. With growing cost pressures and significant unmet medical needs in many parts of the world, we expect the use of mobile health approaches to become more commonplace.



8. Industry redefined

Convergence means survival of the fittest

At the heart of some of the most game-changing technologies of our time — from 3-D bio-printing to self-driving cars — is the concept of industry convergence.

Industry convergence — the blurring of two or more previously distinct industries — has different flavours. A technology company with a unique business model can enter a legacy industry with a better idea and grab market share quickly. Incumbent companies are then forced to innovate in unexpected ways in their own industries, as well as go beyond their own sector walls to remain competitive. A company that collaborates with an organisation from an altogether different industry is yet another form of convergence.

Why is it happening now?

Several reasons are behind this phenomenon. The rise of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and 3-D printing, as well as the proliferation of data and stronger connectivity, has made it possible to serve consumers in new ways, attracting fresh competitors that specialise in these technologies. Empowered consumers themselves are shaking up industries by redefining what’s important to them.

Whether incumbent or start-up, companies with the most sophisticated capabilities, such as the ability to effectively develop algorithms or analyse big data and turn it into actionable insights, are in a good position to succeed in different markets.

Many technically proficient companies crossing industry boundaries are large and well-established. Google’s parent company — Alphabet — is developing self-driving cars with Google’s software and map information. And GE has pioneered the Industrial Internet, an open, global network that connects people, data and machines to maintain optimal performance of manufacturing plants, energy companies and utility companies. Smaller, entrepreneurial companies will also continue to shatter industry walls.

Seizing the upside

In an era of convergence, industry boundaries will become increasingly blurred. Companies will face competition from start-ups and established businesses, some from unrelated sectors and even some who may have been partners in the past. But the news isn’t all menacing. Convergence may be rendering conventional value chains obsolete, but it also offers huge opportunities for growth to those willing to seize the upside. The future belongs to those who are willing to think differently and look beyond their own industry borders to identify new problems to solve, to engage customers in creative ways and form unexpected partnerships.