Economy on the right foot

Economic activity remained strong in May with Jefferies activity index growth stable at 12 per cent. The key positive was the strong growth in auto sales – commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, uptick in foreign trade (oil and ex oil) and uptick in credit growth. Port traffic though remained weak with rail freight range-bound.

Industry data also remained mixed with electricity weak but coal strong. The key negative was rising inflation and muted rural wage growth.

Growth remains strong at recent peak

Strong auto sales and uptick in foreign trade and banking data kept the economic activity on the right foot in May. Jefferies activity index 3m m.a. growth remained stable at 12 per cent. Momentum indicator though is in the neutral zone with 13 of 36 indicators improving and 12 deteriorating.

Consumption strong, foreign trade improves; freight though mixed

The key positive in May was strong growth in autos (commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles), uptick in foreign trade and credit/ deposit growth. The key negative was the weak oil/electricity consumption, rising inflation and weak rural wages.

*Auto sales growth remained strong with commercial vehicles at 43 per cent and passenger vehicles at 20 per cent (April: 8 per cent)

*Credit growth improved to 13 per cent led by personal loans (19 per cent) as industry weak (1 per cent)

*Export growth improved to 20 per cent led by capital goods and pharma

*Import growth also accelerated led by oil, chemicals and capital goods

*Freight though was weak with port traffic muted at 2.7 per cent and railway slowing to 6 per cent

*Inflation increased with consumer price inflation now at 4.9 per cent and wholesale price inflation at 4.4 per cent

*Rural wage growth remained weak at 3.4 per cent and real growth negative

Source: Jefferies