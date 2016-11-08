Economy is now normalising

The market reacts more to the way the economy is moving. “While there has been volatility since March, we have been waiting for this upswing to happen, ever since demonetisation took place. Lifestyle demand and consumption demand got interrupted because of demonetisation and in supply interruptions that came in the wake of GST implementation,” said Ashutosh Bishnoi, managing director and CEO, Mahindra Mutual Fund.

“All of that is now normalising and what we are seeing now is not a surprise. This should have happened some time ago. It is playing catch up now but the important thing is it is happening. We are seeing a lot of lifestyle consumption related demand coming in. Obviously, that shows up in the earnings pretty soon. I guess a lot of market players sense that already and you are seeing valuations creep up in those counters,” Bishnoi observed.