Economic setting for the new year

Amidst the heat of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh election results, the current week disclosed minutes of the monetary policy commi­ttee meeting where Dr Ravindra Dholakia was the sole member in favour of a rate cut against a backdrop of rising inflation, due to gro­wth concerns. While the Eco­nomic Advisory Council held its thi­rd meeting to discuss growth and employment, a new skill developme­nt scheme was approved by the Union cabinet for the textile sector.

Data releases during the week reported higher CPI inflation for rural and agricultural labourers in Nov­ember 2017, robust 22 per cent YoY growth in foreign exchange earnings from tourism in November 2017 and 19.5 per cent YoY growth in FYTD18 number of tax-payers owing to demonetisation. Coming to public finance, the government of Uttar Pradesh tabled a supplementary demand of Rs 11,400 crore for infrastructure and development projects.

With 6 per cent YoY growth (vs. 1 per cent YoY for the centre) in states’ net market borrowings (NMB), the ratio of states-to-centre’s NMB stood at 61 per cent (on December 15, 2017) vs. 58 per cent during the same time last year. On the external front, the economy remains secure, with steady forex reserves and a stable rupee.

CPI inflation for agricultural and rural labourers for November 2017 rose to 3.08 per cent YoY (vs. 2.85 per cent in October 2017) and 3.06 per cent YoY (vs. 2.95 per cent in October 2017) due to higher inflation for all sub-indices; food, fuel, clothing and footwear and miscellaneous

in­f­lation.

Foreign exchange earnings (FEEs) through tourism stood at $2.57bn in November 2017 vs. $2.1bn in November 2016; registering a 21.6 per cent YoY growth (as against 10.4 per cent YoY in November 2016). CY18 cumulative FEEs registered a growth of 20.4 per cent YoY vs. 8.1 per cent last year.

Income tax return statistics for AY 2015-16 reported 40.7mn returns filed by individuals with total gross income of Rs 21.3 lakh crore. Individuals with income in the range Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh constituted 33 per cent (maximum) of the returns filed, followed by individual return filers in the income range of Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (15 per cent).

Rabi sowing as on December 22, 2017 stood at 54.6mn hectare (ha) vs. 54.5mn ha last year (0.2 per cent YoY).

The Rupee on an average appreciated by 22bps from Rs 64.32/USD to Rs 64.10/USD WoW.

Forex reserves as on December 15, 2017 stood at $ 401.4bn vs. $ 400.9bn last week.

Crude prices (Brent Crude), on an average fell by 12bps WoW; from $ 64.22/bbl. to $ 64.10/bbl after reaching its two-year high of $ 65.2/bbl on December 11, 2017.

Policy and reforms

The 24th GST Council Meeting decided to implement a nationwide e-way bill for both inter and intra-state movement on a trial basis from January 16, 2018 for testing the system. For inter-state movement, the system would become compulsary from February 1, 2018 onwards, while for intrastate transfers, the e-way bill would be made mandatory from June 1, 2018.

Minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Dec­em­ber 5-6 2017 reveal that growth concerns (by Dr. Dholakia) held back a unanimous decision for maintaining status quo repo rate in RBI’s Fifth Monetary Policy Review. With unchanged growth forecast by the RBI and absence of fiscal space (for a possible fiscal expansion), policy rate cut was suggested as the only possible way to achieve high growth in 3Q and 4Q, to meet the forecasted growth of 6.7 per cent in FY18.

The Economic Advisory Council held its third meeting on Dece­mber 20, 2017 to discuss employment and growth. Besides this, presentations were made on:

a) enhancing agricultural productivity, income and pro-employment growth in agriculture and allied sectors;

b) mission Antyodaya and

c) trade-related issues

The finance ministry notified an increase in the number of taxpayers post demonetisation; FYTD18 (up to November 7, 2017), 38.9mn income tax e-returns were filed vs. 32.5mn during the corresponding time last year (19.5 per cent YoY).

The cabinet has approved a new skill development scheme covering the entire value chain of

textile sector excluding spinning and weaving in organised sector – scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector (SCBTS) from FY18-20 with an outlay of Rs 1,300 crore.

The government has estimated the total sugar production to be around 24.9mn MT by the end of the sugar season 2017-18 against the estimated consumption of 25 mn MT. Hence, with carry over stock, and withdrawal of stock holding and turnover limits on dealers of sugar, the sugar prices in the domestic market are expected to remain at reasonable levels.

The Uttar Pradesh state government has tabled a supplementary demand of Rs 11,390 crore in the state legislature to fund infrastructure (including construction of toilets under Swachch Bharat Mission and houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana) and other development projects.

The Ministry of Commerce expects elimination or lower Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) rates for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Budget

2018-19.

The central government and the World Bank have signed a financial agreement for IDA credit of $ 125mn for the “Skills Strenghthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE)” Project which aims to improve access to quality and market-driven vocational training.

Net market borrowings of the centre and states stood at Rs 3,80960 crore and Rs 2,30,960 crore respectively on December 15, 2017.

