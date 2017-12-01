EasyGov entitlement engine catches eyeballs

EasyGov, the cloud based solution that provides Indian citizens an easy and convenient access to welfare schemes and services from the government, generated a lot of interest at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, held at Hyderabad.

EasyGov entitlement engine is evincing major interest amongst the who’s who in the segment focused on digital economy. EasyGov entitlement engine, through the app, provides an interface for people to access easy-to-understand, actionable information and apply for the schemes & services. It leverages technology to simplify and automate the delivery of the available benefits. EasyGov app leverages technology and India Stack to deliver developmental benefits.

Amit Shukla, founder & CEO, EasyGov met meeting with a wide audience from across the world and shared with them on how the focus on empowerment and development can reap huge benefits.

There were several meetings held with leading Impact funds to discuss the possibility of funding the developmental focused engine. Then there were meetings with entrepreneurs who are working in the empowerment solution arena in the US, where the visiting companies wanted to understand the possibilities of similar usage in their own categories. A few meetings were also lined up with policy makers to showcase the EasyGov entitlement engine to them.

“GES is the preeminent annual entrepreneurship gathering that convenes emerging entrepreneurs, investors and supporters from around the world. We were very happy to be a part of this huge programme that is focused on entrepreneurship development. Our EasyGov Entitlement engine was well received and we are gratified by the response from some of the key stakeholders in the category”, says Amit Shukla, founder & CEO, EasyGov.

EasyGov has implemented a part of the solution and has served over 10K+ customers in the Delhi-NCR region. The complete IT solution (beta) is ready and 300+ schemes have been implemented and tested successfully. EasyGov is in discussions with policy-makers, Governments, Elected Representatives of people, Grant Givers, Donors and Philanthropists to roll this out in totality and help the bottom of the pyramid communities.

EasyGov is backed by Social Alpha, an initiative of Tata Trust, Rajan Anandan and NASSCOM 10K start up incubation program. The founder, Amit Shukla, is one of the 15 entrepreneurs selected under the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Milestone Maker India Program. Amit has also been one of the entrepreneurs in "Champions of Change" programme by NITI Aayog, where he was invited for discussions with the PM Modi and the Cabinet Ministers