Earnings start shifting gears

On continued good growth path

Automobiles: All the segments of the sector have posted strong volume growth during Q1FY19. Low base effect did play a role especially for commercial vehicle and three wheeler segments. BS-IV transition and implementation of GST were the main reasons for low base of 1QFY18. Most of the private vehicle players, led by Maruti Suzuki, continued their growth momentum and the segment posted a growth of ~20 per cent during 1QFY19.

Apart from low base, pick-up in the infrastructure activities and mining led demand supported strong 83.6 per cent growth in M&HCV segment whereas LCVs posted a good growth of 36.5 per cent on cyclical recovery. Led by low base and permit openings, three wheelers continue to witness strong growth and posted 54 per cent growth. In the two wheeler segment, revival in rural economy, marriage season, high discounts in some models and slightly lower base, led the sales growth of ~16 per cent during Q1FY19. The tractor industry also continued its growth momentum, supported by two years of good monsoon and recovery in rural economy and posted good growth of ~20 per cent.

Two wheeler companies to display good show despite several margin pressures:

Two wheeler companies posted strong volume growth, better than what street was expecting at the start of the year. However, companies are facing margin pressure due to higher RM costs, higher sales related expenses (in a bid to grab market share) and higher R&D expenses due to regulatory changes.

Ancillary/midcaps companies to continue growth momentum:

On the back of LED headlamp adoption in Activa 5G and good volume growth performance from its key clients, Fiem Industries is expected to maintain its strong quarter performance. Tractor industry has maintained its growth momentum on the back of last two years of normal monsoon, good crop production and good start of the monsoon in the current year.

High on volume, but low on margins

Cement & building materials: Q1FY19, while the industry volume growth has remained firm (~10 per cent YoY), the industry has not been seeing corresponding pricing power. Thus, average trade prices (pan India) fell 4 per cent YoY (a modest 2.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter or QoQ recovery). Amid weak pricing, cost inflation remained firm – diesel prices up 19 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ, South African coal price up 34 per cent YoY and 8 per cent QoQ, domestic petcoke price up 31 per cent YoY and 12 per cent QoQ. Thus, the industry is expected to report sharp margin contraction YoY in Q1FY19.

Headline firming up; bottom line, still weak

Financials: The pace of new NPA addition too expected to decline sequentially (in certain cases on a YoY basis as well) as banks have recognised a substantial part of the stressed portfolio as NPA in Q4’18 quarter itself. However, with weak treasury gains and MTM provisions on the investment portfolio (following the hardening of yield curve), feeble fee

income growth and elevated credit costs on back of NPA ageing, earnings growth is expected to remain weak.

Micro-lending institutions are back in business; the quarter could well see provisions remain higher as the lenders resort to aggressive write-offs. We remain constructive on the rating space.

Trend in non-interest income – both fee income (on back of muted corporate credit growth) and treasury gains (following adverse yield movement) is expected to come in lower.

Double whammy for print companies

Media: Print companies are expected to get impacted not only by lower revenue growth but also by higher newsprint prices resulting in margin compression and decline in profitability. We believe the print companies would report subdued growth on lower local advertising & government spends.

Broadcasters to report strong growth:

The industry ad growth would be high teens led by sports.

Solid operational show to be maintained

Metals & mining: Ferrous – realisations & spread improvement continues: Steel prices are expected to be higher by 3-4% QoQ in the domestic market as global prices remained strong and lag effect of previous quarter in pricing got adjusted with further support from weaker rupee. EBITDA/t for large steel producers is expected to improve QoQ led by better spreads despite higher raw material costs QoQ. Coal India is expected to report robust earnings growth led by higher volumes as well as strong realisations. Within the midcaps, Tata Sponge’s earnings would remain strong led by strong realisations. Tata Metaliks is expected to report robust YoY growth led by higher volumes and cost optimisation projects. Kirloskar ferrous is expected to deliver strong YoY earnings led by solid volume growth and Ratnamani is expected to deliver ~100% YoY EBITDA growth led by higher CS volumes.

Non-Ferrous – mixed bag: LME prices for base metals were a mixed bag with aluminium higher by 5 per cent QoQ but zinc and lead lower by 9 per cent /5 per cent QoQ and rupee was weaker by 4 per cent QoQ thereby impacting realisations positively.

Growth at reasonable valuation

Pharmaceuticals: The pharma sector is expected to report good results for Q1FY19 due to recovery in the domestic market and no major threat from price control as most of the leading brands are already under price control.

Domestic pharma market recovered after GST: As per AIOCD AWCS MAT data, the domestic pharma market grew by ~9.5 per cent during Q1FY19 after the successful GST implementation and low base in Q1FY18. The government has revised the prices of NLEM products upwards by 3.44 per cent in April in line with WPI of 3.44 per cent for FY18. That said, the price increase of up to 10 per cent in non-NLEM products, volume growth and new product launches are likely to drive the domestic pharma market up by double-digit in FY19. Growth momentum is likely to continue, driven by growing demand in lifestyle segments. The weakening of rupee by 4 per cent against the dollar would help the Indian exporters with higher revenues.

Global pharma market – out of regulatory issues:

Indian generic manufacturers cater to ~40 per cent of the US’ generic demand by volume and are likely to benefit from the strong growth of generics in the US market. The continuous introduction of generic products and specialty products in the US market are likely to drive future growth. Alembic, Ajanta Pharma, Aurobindo, Biocon, Cipla, Divis Labs, Dr. Reddy’s Labs (DRL), Glenmark Pharma, Granules India, Ipca Labs, Lupin, Marksans Pharma, Natco Pharma, Strides Arcolab, SPIL and Zydus Cadila are the pharma companies likely to benefit from the US’ generic market. However, some major pharma companies such as DRL, SPIL, Wockhardt, Ipca Labs and Lupin are facing regulatory issues with the US FDA.

In the emerging markets, Indian pharma companies have suffered due to currency fluctuations and lower purchasing power. Hence, the generic manufacturers suffer from pricing pressure, regulatory challenges, entry of new players , currency fluctuations and lower purchasing power. However, the recent depreciation of rupee by 4% against the dollar would improve the revenues.

Source: Centrum