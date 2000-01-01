DoT to delicence bands vacated by defence to up data speed

The department of telecom (DoT) will delicence two sp­e­ctrum bands, which would speed up the data carrying capacity of telcos and help in reducing call drops on the voice telephony front.

The bands – E & V – vacated by the defence establishment, would need cabinet approval for commercial use by telcos, which can be valued under administrative pricing, a senior DoT official said adding the same would not be put for auction.

Industry has been waiting for DoT to release airwaves in E&V bands for faster bro­a­d­band networks that are kn­o­wn for strengthening backhaul of telecom networks.

While the government is working on laying down optical fibre to connect India through broadband, the industry wants these bands, which is in the range of 80 GHz (E) and 60 GHz (V) range, also to be released for their huge data carrying capacity and to allow uninterrupted voice calls.

Generally, as airwaves go higher and higher in frequency, the distance covered reduces. These bands don’t go long distances as they are short-distance bands, but can be used in a radius for faster speeds.

Trai had sent its response to DoT in November 2015. DoT will now be acting on its proposal on E&V bands. Conventionally, the normal microwave is used, which can handle voice but it can’t handle data beyond a limit and, therefore, E & V bands are required.