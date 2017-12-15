Domestic MF flows to outweigh FII flows

Over the last three years domestic mutual funds have become the mainstay of Indian equity investments. We have seen unprecedented flow of money through the mutual fund mode during this period.

Equity mutual funds have registered an inflow of over Rs 20,000 crore in November, buoyed by strong participation from retail investors coupled with lacklustre performance of real estate and gold.

This has taken the total inflow into such funds to over Rs 1.16 lakh crore in the first eight months of the ongoing financial year, as per the latest data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

The good news is that the domestic fund flows have been steady unlike during previous rallies when DII investments would be occasional and would hardly counter balance in case foreign capital flew.

FII fund flow was akin to Sachin Tendulkar getting out in the mid and late 90s, when rest of Indian batsmen would just fall like house of cards after Sachin’s departure from the pitch. But after Dhoni came there were so many who could continue a successful innings. Indian domestic funds are going through a similar phase now.

The most encouraging thing is that the retail participation is at its best and they are guided by the advise of solid fund managers rather than tips as it happened in previous rallies, which made retail investors lose money in a market decline.

In the last two years many times global risk off scenarios like North Korea aggression, war in Syria, global trade negotiations and even hostilities at our own borders, but the flow of domestic money into equities have not stopped even as we have seen foreign fund flight many a times.

Domestic economic reforms are getting traction, inflation is under control and growth is among the best in world. Besides a massive young population is ready work and earn. I believe this would create a significant opportunity for domestic investment into equity markets.

Also the size of Indian economy is among the top five in the world in terms of PPP and our domestic mutual fund industry will humongous like the US. Insignificant penetration in equity market as a share of population is also going to drive further investments. Domestic funds are now more important for equity markets than foreign investments.