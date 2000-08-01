Disequilibrium: DISTURBIA

Mass migration and rampant urbanisation have left urban agglomerates creaking as civic amenities have broken down under the sustained human onslaught. Skilling and vocational development is crucial to arrest this emergent trend line as this peculiar strand of xenophobia against economic migrants takes shape leading to greater social disorder and unrest in India. With as many as 139 million moving about in India, it is leading to employment and economic displacement which comes with an attendant backlash

Even as agriculture’s contribution over the years has diminished, the emphasis on services has been overplayed. In many ways, services acquired an altogether new hue, becoming the hot button item in India’s economic march. But for India to provide basic employment and deal with rapid urbanisation and mass migration, it requires jobs for the legionnaires coming off the assembly line. Mass employment remains a distant chimera. The economy likened to a prisoner in captivity is shackled by its own growth, manacled and ferreted by no impetus on manufacturing and skilling despite a long line of promises. This widening gap between Bharat and India is resulting in a massive churn among the populace. That is why skilling or vocational development of this army of migrants is crucial. PM Modi realising this emphasised on skill set development so that the labour force could move up the food chain. The budget allocation for Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for 2017-18 is Rs 3,016 crore as against a budget estimate for 2016-17 of Rs 1,804 crore. The revised estimate for 2016-17 is Rs 2,173 crore. The total budgeted expenditure for Employment Generation, Skill and Livelihood in Budget 2017 is Rs 17,273 crore. However, there is categorical empirical evidence that this is not paying in spades on the ground, it is at best work in progress (see box).

A never-ending mass migration from the rural hinterland in search of better economic prospects continues to put pressure on our urban agglomerates. More pertinently, the economic chasm between these people – the have-nots and those residing in the urban centres, have mores – is leading to a clash of identities and cultures. A clash, which is still operating below the surface, but is seeking a voice of its own. A voice which can turn into a flash point at any moment. At the core of the Naxal movement remains the fruits of economic liberalisation and how they have not percolated down the waterfall. Economic and social dualism is threatening the fabric of Indian society. An upshot is the ever rising crime graph, spilling over to bestial rapes and mob lynchings. Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Montek Singh once told me that while the UPA has set up large safety nets in rural areas like the MGNREGA, NRHM, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and now recently the Food Security Bill, the aspirations and ambitions of a critically large chunk of population have to be factored into policy making. Sonia Gandhi’s European sensibilities drove this social welfare agenda. Narendra Modi soon into his first term realised after being hit by the ‘suit boot ki sarkar’ jibe that he needed to make a course correction, barring a handful of structural economic reforms, he too took a drastic left turn trying desperately to ape the UPA economic dole model. Social duality is not just worrisome for policy mavens and politicos, but increasingly disturbing for the deep state as unemployment leads to schism and infraction. The Kashmir Valley and the growing alienation of the youth is decidedly due to the lack of an Indian embrace and a distinct lack of job opportunities.

Alarming situation

The situation is so alarming and precarious at the same time that masses of unemployed jump at every single opportunity. In March, 2018 after a three-year lull, the Railway Recruitment Board put out nationwide advertisements for about 100,000 available posts, including trackmen, porters and electricians. Over 23 million people applied. This overwhelming response is not an aberration. A few weeks later, 200,000 Mumbai residents applied for 1,137 openings for constables, the most junior post, in the Mumbai Police. In 2015, the state of Uttar Pradesh received 2.3 million applications for just 368 clerical jobs in its local government secretariat. That’s 6,250 applicants per post. Those who applied for the posts, advertised in August, include 255 PhD holders and 1,52,000 graduates. Earlier the same year, several people were injured in a stampede when thousands turned up to join the Indian army in the southern city of Visakhapatnam. In what has now become a nationwide disconcerting phenomenon, in July last year, of the 300-plus applications that Malda Medical College received for the two group D posts for laboratory attendant whose job profile is to handle dead bodies and organs in post mortem section of anatomy classes, one out of four applicants of four applicants is either doing a PhD or already has an MPhil. Some candidates even have double MAs. Every third candidate is a graduate. Similarly in February, 2017 lakhs of applicants including PhD degree holders were ready to work at the posts of peon, orderly peon, darwan, farash, night guard, others in West Bengal. Graduates, postgraduates and even Doctorate of Philology (PhD) holders were among the 25 lakh candidates who applied for Group D posts in the West Bengal government secretariat. The West Bengal Group-D Recruitment Board (WBGDRB) had invited applications on-line for recruitment of 6000 Group D personnel in various categories.

ILO Indian Labour Migration Update 2018 points out – In India, the overall proportion of informal workers in total employment (e.g., unorganised sector workers plus informal workers in the organised sector) has remained relatively stable, at around 92 per cent. Hence, a majority of the Indian workforce deals with some level of informality in their employment. Coupled with a national unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent in 2017-18, the opportunities to find formal employment with decent wages and job security are restricted. Given that the country’s employment growth has been much lower in recent years, with some states being more adversely affected than others, there has been a noticeable deceleration of employment growth in India between 2004-05 and 2011-12, which worsened from 2013-14 to 2015-16. Employment growth declined 0.7 per cent per annum between 2004-05 and 2009-10 and further down to 0.4 per cent per annum between 2009-10 and 2011-12. From 2013-14 to 2015-16, total employment in India shrank by about 0.4 per cent per annum, i.e. an estimated reduction of 3.74 million persons in employment. Total employment reduction based on sectoral estimates for the same period would be 5.3 million persons in employment. Labour bureau statistics too recorded a drop in the number of jobs: from 480 million in 2014 to 467 million in 2016. The demand destruction and layoffs in the informal sector as a result of DeMo cannot be quantified or captured effectively, for this was the first time in years that India saw a reverse migration from urban centres to rural hinterland.

New research emanating from the privately-run Azim Premji University shows that a growth rate of 7 per cent is now leading to less than 1 per cent improvement in employment, while in the 1970s and ’80s an expansion of 3 per cent to 4 per cent was resulting in a much higher 2 per cent gain in jobs. The outcome is an unemployment rate that’s hit 5 per cent in 2015, the highest in at least 20 years (at variance with (ILO). The main reason for the worsening correlation between growth and jobs was a mismatch between skills and “good jobs,” according to researchers led by Amit Basole. The share of the so-called goods jobs that broadly includes formal employment with regular pay accounted for only 17 per cent of the country’s 467 million workforce. “Simply put, higher growth has raised aspirations but has failed to generate the kind of jobs that will allow people to fulfill those aspirations,” the researchers wrote in the report, called State of Working India 2018. “This obviously points to the issue being not only one of job creation, but of the creation of decent and desirable jobs.” The jobs drought is severe and will hurt PM Modi’s re-election bid as more young and aspirational Gen X voters join the ever growing employment queues. The promises of 2014 remain unkept. “India’s employment situation and the state of its labour statistics are both subjects of national news. The performance of the present government on job creation is also expected to be a key issue in the upcoming general elections in 2019,” the researchers said. Other highlights of the report:

# Of India’s 467 million workforce as of 2015, 46.6 per cent were self-employed, 32.8 per cent were casual workers, 17 per cent were regular salaried workers and the rest had contractual employment

# Jobs growth in manufacturing was largely in the form of contract workers

# Among those classified as regular workers, only 10 per cent had jobs with benefits and a written contract in manufacturing sector, 28 per cent in services and 1 per cent in construction

# Wage levels have remained low and have grown slowly over the last three decades, especially compared to the rates of GDP growth

# Productivity and managers’ pay rising faster than workers’ wages

# Unemployment in youth and higher educated reached 16 per cent

Gujarat developments

The recent happenings in Gujarat where a migrant is responsible for a brutal rape has led to a targeting of migrants and a reverse migration of north Indian migrants. It is believed that Gujarat has a population of over 6 crore, of which around one crore are migrant labourers from UP, Bihar and other states. The first ramification of this xenophobia is that around 5,000 workers have returned to their native states. Shailesh Patwari, President of Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that the state machinery and Gujarat government is doing everything in their capacity to assure safety of the migrant workers and the industrial establishments. Media reported that, “Things are gradually being controlled,” he said. Following the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people. Attacks on migrant workers in Gujarat continue unabated even after the Director General of Police said that security has been beefed up in areas where north Indian labourers live and work. In a fresh incident, 15 workers were attacked at Waghodia industrial estate at the outskirts of Vadodara city on Sunday, 7 October. The workers were employed at Campus Fastener and Param Engineers in Waghodia and lived without families in Vadodara.

According to a World Economic Forum report released last year – The State of World Population report, suggests that more than half of the world’s population lives in urban areas, and the number is steadily growing every year. India, where the majority of the population is still dependent on agriculture, is no exception to this trend. As per the census, the level of urbanisation in India has increased from 27.81 per cent in 2001 to 31.16 per cent in 2011. Urbanisation in India is a consequence of demographic explosion and poverty-induced rural-urban migration. Low skilled or no skilled agricultural labour running away from their miserable lives finds its way into a chaotic, decaying and alien urban landscape. Its only recourse is to work in the construction industry.

The Economic Survey of India 2017 estimates that the magnitude of inter-state migration in India was close to 9 million annually between 2011 and 2016, while Census 2011 pegs the total number of internal migrants in the country (accounting for inter and intra-state movement) at a staggering 139 million. Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are the biggest source states, followed closely by Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal; the major destination states are Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. States where construction and industrial activity is superior to the national average. Seasonal migrants dominate the low-paying, hazardous and informal market jobs in key sectors in urban destinations, such as construction, hotel, textile, manufacturing, transportation, services, domestic work etc.

In an unorganised and chaotic labour market, migrant workers regularly face conflicts and disputes at work sites. The common issues they face are non-payment of wages, physical abuse, accidents and even death. The existing legal machinery is not sensitive to the nature of legal disputes in the unorganised sector. Many informal sector disputes never make their way to labour courts or keep languishing in courts for lack of proof. WEF claims that the cities were built on the hard labour and exploitation of migrant workers, but they never entered the consciousness of the architects; instead, they are considered part of the problem in cities. The political class ignores them because they don’t count as votes, especially in the case of inter-state migrants. Due to their mobile nature, they don’t find any place in the manifestos of trade unions. They spend their whole day on work sites and silently sneak into perilous shelters at night, without the cities even noticing them.

A case in point is Ahmedabad’s migrant army. Krishnavatar Sharma, Co-Founder and Director, Aajeevika Bureau writes – Ahmedabad, which is the seventh-largest metropolitan area in India with a population of over 6 million, is an important economic and industrial hub. There are approximately 1.3 to 1.7 million labour migrants in the city. They come from all directions in north, west and eastern India. Over the years they have come to be identified with specific sectors – tribal migrants from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan form the construction workforce; seasonal migrants from Bihar are head-loaders and cart pushers; migrants from Uttar Pradesh dominate as factory workers and drivers; Oriyas are mostly associated with plumbing work, and the diamond cutting industry is made up of people from Saurashtra. A large majority of them hail from historically marginalised groups such as the SCs and STs, which adds an additional layer of vulnerability to their urban experiences.

These seasonal migrant workers have carved spaces for themselves in the most inhospitable places in Ahmedabad. The choices are varied: rented rooms, open spaces, slums, pavements, worksites, etc. While the rented rooms are severely congested, open spaces are insecure arrangements exposed to the public gaze and eviction drives by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The most vulnerable of these are the seasonal migrant workers who live on the worksites themselves – while it helps them save money, it also makes them available for work 24 hours a day.

Migration from different parts of the country to the city of Ahmedabad has formed numerous channels of exploitation. Recruited from villages through an elaborate network of contractors, migrant workers end up being a vulnerable workforce that can be subjugated and disciplined easily. The system has become so openly abusive and brutal that migrants find it easier to find work in other states rather than in their own. The contract labour system and a loose monitoring and regulating state apparatus has only helped strengthen these unfair models and practices in the migrant job market.

Clutter of dualism

Successive governments at the centre have failed to fulfill this mandate given to them by the people of India. How does one cut through the clutter of dualism? How do you give the people of this country, all the people of this country, their fundamental right of living with dignity? Economic and social duality is the single biggest concern for countries like India. Not only is it resulting in social upheaval and a spike in crime, but policy makers reckon that it is the single biggest hot button item. For this is the route to the real Bharat and India turning into conjoined twins. India has to live with economic duality, a lot of growth has been jobless and restricted to the top and middle of the pyramid.

It is the bottom of the pyramid which is looking for economic inclusion. Its absorption is vital for the well being of this nation. Even as the rich get richer and the consumerist middle class gets fatter, the way forward is to bring the have-nots into the fold in some sort of time bound manner. Vast swathes of the country remain poor, undernourished and even malnourished. They need succour. The threat to India comes from the siege within. A siege still subterranean, but one that could pop up like a periscope from under the water and create a man made tsunami. Politicians who understand this still ambivalent force are the ones who will surprise us in the years to come. India battles Bharat and Bharat jousts with India in this unceasing war. A war for economic inclusion. A war where every Indian has some semblance of dignity. A war which results in a livelihood for one and all. A war where the have-nots have primacy over the have mores.

Push and Pull Factors

The Push factors are (a) People leave their place of residence due to poverty, high population pressure on the land, lack of basic infrastructural facilities like health care, education. (b) Apart from these factors natural disasters such as, flood, drought, cyclonic storms, earthquake, Tsunami, wars and local conflicts also give extra push to migrants. The Pull factors are (a) Better job opportunities, availability of regular work and relatively higher wages (b) Better opportunities for education, improved health facilities and source of entertainment etc., In case of urban-rural, male and female migrants are increasing during 1971 to 1991, whereas during 2001 it has declined both in male and female migrants, which shows that there is high rate of fluctuation in this respect. The urban-rural migration stream is emerging as a dominant form of migration amongst poorer groups in India. Urban-rural migration rates are high in remote areas, particularly amongst chronically poor, people who are living in drought-prone areas where the low agro-ecological potential leads people migrating for part of the year on a seasonal basis to areas with more job opportunities and for better wages. Rural-urban migration is preventing people from sliding further into poverty and helping some to escape from poverty also give a big push for their standard of living.

RB Bhagat writing in the Asia Pacific Population Journal provides more meat to this axiom that it is the underprivileged who form the migratory waves – The 2001 census estimated the total number of internal migrants at 309 million based on place of last residence, representing nearly 30 per cent of the total population. Although the number of internal migrants has doubled since 1971, the proportion has continued to be about 30 per cent since 1971, except for the 1991 census, according to which it declined to about 27 per cent of the total population. It is generally accepted that migration slowed down during the decade 1981-1991 as a result of increased unemployment and sluggish growth in the Indian economy. It is also important to examine internal migration by stream of migration in order to assess the role of economic and social factors in this phenomenon. The streams of migration are: from rural to rural, from rural to urban, from urban to rural and from urban to urban areas. From the viewpoint of push or pull factors, rural-to-urban migration is the most significant stream. The net rural-to-urban migration is also an important component of urbanisation. It is estimated that net rural-to-urban migration (14.3 million) contributed up to one fifth of urban growth during the period 1991-2001 (Bhagat and Mohanty, 2009). By contrast, there were regional disparities in interstate rural-to-rural migration depending on the agricultural and infrastructural development of the regions. Urban-to-urban migration, on the other hand, showed increased movement from one city to another for reasons related to work and business. Although urban-to-rural migration seemed to be the least preferred stream owing to the gap in basic amenities between these two settings, rural areas in the proximity of metropolitan cities appeared attractive for many retired and rich people. Many of the urban residents may go back to their villages to look after their parental property, such as land and houses.

Writing in the Changing Pattern of Internal Migration in India Issues and Challenges, Sandhya Rani Mahapatro says – One possibility for decline in male migration could be due to employment generated through National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) in village level itself reduce rural to rural flow which in turn influence overall rural male migration. On the other hand, studies show that there occurs a fall in rural employment in spite of implementation of NREGA (Chowdhury, S.2011). Therefore, another reason for deceleration in male migration can be explained in terms of the jobless growth of Indian economy (de Hann, 2011). Further, a question arises why migration scenario is different in two periods of jobless growth that is 1993-00 (growth rate of employment is less than 1 per cent) and 2000-08 (growth rate of employment is 0.17 per cent). It is not plausible that jobless growth could be the exclusive reason rather it may partly explain the phenomenon. The other possible explanation could be under estimation of seasonal migration that may influence the overall growth of male migration. Studies show that (Shylendra and Thomas, 1995, NCRL, 1991; Srivastava, 1998, Kundu, 2003) there is under reporting of internal migration data due to seasonal and circulatory migrants who are concentrated at the lower ends of the labour market spectrum and such type of mobility steadily increases over years (NCRL, 1991, Deshingkar and Farrington 2009).

Commerce works on the principal of demand and supply. The supply from the conveyor belt is unending and infinite and for the last four years it has got worse. That is why social unrest and disorder is seeing a spike as people take to crime to adjust to the new normal. The PM must be aware of how he has failed to deliver on his promise for jobs, jobs and more jobs. He will have to alleviate the woes of the youth if he returns to power.

