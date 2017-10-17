‘Differential taxation helped India’s manufacturing mission’

Intex Mobile has become a formidable player in the mobile handset segment taking competition headon. The company is making 100 per cent manufacturing in India for its full range of mobile phones. In an interview to Financial Chronicle, Ashok Agarwal, head, manufacturing (operations) Intex Mobiles says Chinese companies were drawn by the Indian government’s differential taxation regime between import and local manufacturing which made their products expensive and were difficult to be sold.

What do think did the trick in driving companies to manufacture in India?

During the first phase of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) in 2014 for import of devices, there was a 12 per cent CVD but if the same product is made in India, its duty was zero per cent. So a direct cost advantage of 7-8 per cent by way of making products in India was fruitful. This is what drove manufacturing.

Then the second phase was 2015-16 onwards during which the government wanted to localise more. So accessories like batteries and chargers were taxed if they were imported. That prompted companies to manufacture and assembly as well. In the third phase, currently, the focus is more on capital intensive products like PCBs, LCDs, cameras and chipsets. This changed the face of manufacturing over a period of 4-5 years. This is a phased timeline.

This policy was attractive for Chinese companies as well because the government created a differential taxation regime between import and local manufacturing. That made their products expensive and were difficult to be sold. So there was little choice before global or Indian companies.

Is cheap labour in India a factor to account for in this journey?

Cheap labour cost in India may be a factor but it has not driven large-scale manufacturing to India. True, India offers a much more lower labour cost compared to China.

How has Intex adjusted to the production routine in India?

It has been a gradual process for us. In 2013-14, it was 30 per cent India and 70 per cent import from China. Now we have zero import. We are also exporting to SAARC countries from our India plants.