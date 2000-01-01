Depository receipts – past and present

Depository Receipt (DR) is a negotiable security denominated in foreign currency, issued by a depository participant based in a foreign country against eligible securities of an Indian company. Typically, in order to raise foreign capital by accessing international capital markets, a company will deposit its securities with a domestic custodian in the company’s jurisdiction, and a corresponding ‘depository receipt’ is issued abroad by an overseas depository participant, which are purchased by foreign investors.

DRs are a popular route to raise foreign capital as the issuer is able to tap a larger pool of investors, improve the liquidity of its securities and enjoy better valuation by complying with stringent disclosure norms. From an investor perspective, DR is an attractive investment instrument as it provides access to companies in high performing emerging economies and also retains the convenience of trading and settlement in home currency, world-class capital market infrastructure and minimal or no foreign exchange controls.

DRs – Indian regulatory regime

With the Indian economy moving into the era of liberalisation, the government introduced the ‘Issue of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds and Ordinary Shares (Through Depositary Receipt Mechanism) Scheme, 1993’ (the 1993 DR scheme) on November 12, 1993, as one of several moves to open the country’s capital account and generate inflow of foreign currency. The 1993 DR scheme has been in a state of evolution since introduction.

Under the 1993 DR scheme, an Indian company could raise capital overseas by arranging the issue of DRs against its ordinary equity shares subject to prior approval of the Ministry of Finance (MoF). The total investment through DR was restricted to 51 per cent of the issued and subscribed capital of the Indian company.

DRs – Indian income-tax regime

The Income-tax Act, 1961 (the IT Act) provides a specific tax exemption to capital gains arising from trading in DRs amongst non-resident investors. The conversion thereof into underlying shares is, in practice, also considered to be exempt from capital gains tax, though no specific tax exemption has been codified for such conversion.

Way forward

From a regulatory standpoint, the DR regime in India has been revamped and rejuvenated signifying the policy intent of the GoI. But, without a clear and certain taxation framework, the 2014 DR scheme has not kicked off as per industry expectations. This calls for alignment of the taxation regime applicable to DRs with the policy intent of the GoI. In Union Budget 2018, the GoI should consider building in appropriate KYC safeguards and checkpoints in the taxation regime applicable to DRs to facilitate the 2014 DR scheme realize its full potential.

It is imperative that within its ‘Ease of Doing Business’ programme, the government also provides ease of fund raising to Indian enterprises by ushering in a simple and certain taxation framework for all DR variants.



Shefali Goradia Partner, Deloitte India