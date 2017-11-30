Definitions and concepts



TRAI issued the much-awaited recommendations on net neutrality and has sought to bar telecom service providers from any discriminatory practice on internet access. But at the same time it also allowed partial network management by the telcos under specific situations and also kept the content development networks (CDN) out of the purview. For the common man, the concept of net neutrality may not be easy to understand. There are many issues which keep hitting the wall as the customer wants unhindered access to the net.

Here are answers to frequently asked questions on net neutrality:

What is net neutrality and why it is so important?

Telcos some times offer selective access to certain sites, apps downloading, at a premium which rules out or bars those users who cannot afford the high price. The government and Trai are against such differential and discretionary practices. They argue that the internet is nobody’s captive property. Internet access services should be governed by a principle that restricts any form of discrimination or interference in the treatment of content, including practices like blocking, degrading, slowing down or granting preferential speeds or treatment to any content.

How does one define specialised services?

From the net neutrality perspective they would be defined by DoT. But Trai says, those services which have extremely critical quality of service requirements and which are not internet part are specialised services. They require specialised resources; and should not be a substitute for internet access. A bank which has dedicated pipes within its branches for a network, which is specialised and not using internet.

What is Content Delivery Network?

Content Delivery Network enables the telecom service providers to deliver content within their network without going through the public internet. The examples are Wynk Movies, Wynk Musics, JioTV and JioCinema.

What is a fast lane on the net?

Fast lane on the net allows certain sites to be accessed faster to certain customers or downloading of certain apps faster than other apps or for all internet users. This exercise is done at the discretion of the TSPs who decide on which sites, content or data should be on the fast lane. It is basically unequal treatment to content and users.