Decision brings cheer for some, worry for others

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Ayodhya issue drew mixed reactions from political to religious leaders with hope of justice in future.

“Today, the Supreme Court has decided to hold hearing on the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi case from October 29 by a three-member bench. We welcome this decision and are confident that a just verdict will be reached over the case at the earliest,” said the RSS in a statement. However, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar told a news channel: “Majority of the people want Ram Mandir there (in Ayodhya).”

The verdict also applauded by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). "I am satisfied that this impediment has been defeated. The way is now clear for the hearing of Ram janmabhoomi appeals, said Alok Kumar, VHP's working president.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath said a majority of people want a solution to the case at the earliest as he welcomed the verdict and expressed hope that a final verdict will be delivered quickly.

In an attack on the Muslim organisaitons which had urged the apex court to send the matter to a constitution bench — a plea it declined today, Adityanath said some people wanted to delay the final verdict, and the sooner it comes the better it will be.

Though, the decision was widely accepted but a fraction of people seemed disappointed. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhawan, representing litigant M Siddiq, said, "Majority judgment will please the majority, minority judgment will please the minority. The very problem we started off with hasn't been resolved." In the top court, he had argued for the reopening of the 1994 verdict.

Convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee advocate Zafaryab Jilani also said that it was not a setback. “It just means that the trial.”