Consumption revival in key sectors drives growth

The twin structural reforms -- or problems -- of GST and demonetisation, according to many experts and economists, robbed Indians of their power of consumption. The economy, which was growing at 6.1 per cent till the March of this year declined to 5.7 per cent in the first quarter. But slowly and steadily there seems to visible signs of an uptick where higher sales and purchases have taken place.

After a harrowing first quarter, the second quarter has seen cars sales continue to be robust, growing tractor sales, and a rise in sales of commercial vehicle volumes. So one would get an impression that the consumer durable sector is doing well where the consumption could be counted.

According to CII president Shobana Kamineni, the first proof of consumption growth is FMCG uptick and that is the one which is going to decide the next growth trigger. But then, Q2 is the festival season. Nevertheless, white goods have witnessed sales in the preceding quarter which make the period look better. Importantly, though, the fundamentals still need to be worked on, she said.

Surge in Q2 numbers

If their latest results are to go by, then many top-rung FMCG companies have posted mild-to-noticeable surge in their Q2 numbers. FMCG major Marico has reported a 2.48 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 185.04 crore for the second quarter (Q2) ended September 30. Sector leader Hindustan Lever has also seen its net profit going up 16 per cent in Q2 to Rs 1,276 crore as costs nosedived and another key FMCG major Emami's Q2 2018 gross sales were up 14 per cent YoY. Diversified FMCG conglomerate ITC has also posted a 6 per cent rise in its net profit in Q2 despite the cigarette business begin impacted by a price hike following a high GST tax slab for cigarettes.

The doubts over poor consumption pattern started long ago, since demonetisation last November, but looked more dangerous when India's GDP growth rate slowed to 5.7 per cent in Q1 of the current fiscal on the back of destocking ahead of GST implementation and the lingering impact of demonetisation.

'No real rebound'

Former chief government statistician Pranab Sen doesn’t agree. He says there is no real rebound on the consumption front. "Durable goods revival don’t reflect the true change if any. You need to look at the non-durable goods segment to know if there is any uptick here. There is no evidence of any sustained growth in consumption here. The poor health of the rural economy is responsible for this and the crash in rabi crop prices due to the demonetisation is responsible. The entire season of rabi crops went in vain because of poor or almost no remuneration for the farmers which spiralled into a series of multiplier effect into no-income. Poor people stopped buying anything."

So, has the spectre of demonetisation stopped haunting? Has the impact of withdrawal of 86 per cent of currency in circulation suddenly in Q3 of last fiscal and its lingering effect till sometime ago have finally started to recede? Indications are positive. Packaged goods sales were seen to recover partially in September quarter . Robust festive season sales may have helped consumer goods makers to recover growth momentum, following the setbacks of GST -- it mostly affected the traders -- and demonetisation.

Apparel sales

The signs of a growth were more visible in apparels. "For apparel retailers, preponement of the end of season sale (EOSS) to Q1FY18 and large online sales by e-commerce players could result in muted LTL (like-to-like) growth in Q2FY18E,” IDFC Securities said in its note. “However, lower discounting-led improvement in gross margins and moderate growth in other overheads (no store additions) could result in a marginal improvement in profit,” the note said, indicating consumption revival on a moderate tone.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Kotak Securities has stated that it expects a “relatively robust quarter helped by restocking post-GST implementation and early/strong festive season." It said in a note that, “Overall, we expect aggregate revenues to grow by 9 per cent (staples to grow at 8 per cent and discretionary growth higher at 11 per cent)," the brokerage firm said.

Most equities firms anticipate FMCG firms will recover sales by 7-9 per cent YoY for the quarter ended September. .Revenue growth drivers will include inventory restocking after the GST implementation, new product launches, and continued price growth,” said equities brokerage firm Philip Capital, adding that sales in this quarter should be better than the one ended June referring to a rebound in consumer spending. Director and chief economist of Crisil DK Joshi echoes the same point.

Economy is gradually lifting itself but it is not a strong revival. So consumption at this stage is not referring to any big numbers but is taking a slow path. There are positive signs, but it may be too early to talk about a definite trend.

This is a partial recovery, analysts say, and it is not because of low consumer demand but because the trade channels are struggling to recover due to GST rollout and the subsequent problems in terms of technical and conceptual glitches. So there are good chances that consumption will start in a big way once these bottlenecks are taken care of.

Three-level structure

Former chief economic advisor Arvind Viramani says government needs to remove remaining uncertainty arising from complexity in GST rates and bureaucratic rules by simplifying both reporting requirements and the rate structure. His suggestions are: A three level structure, with a single basic rate (15 per cent to 18 per cent), exempt goods and services (basic food, education & health) and around six surcharges would be ideal.

“Underlying consumer demand remains fairly healthy and primary sales are likely to see a bump-up due to restocking, post GST implementation,” Kotak Securities said in its note. “However, feedback on pace of restocking has been fairly mixed and our interactions indicate that inventory days at distributor level have become leaner for goods and may not go up back to pre-GST levels as channel has adjusted to lower inventory days without witnessing any impact on sales,” it said.

The signs are there, so the real picture on consumption will emerge soon and if the triggers are strong , then very soon Indian consumers will throng to the malls on a spending spree to compensate for the demonetisation period.