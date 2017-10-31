Consumer durables and auto will see high growth
By  
Abhimanyu Sofat, Vice President (Research), IIFL
  Tuesday, 31 October 2017

The monsoon was slightly below normal which is not bad news. The first advance estimates peg India’s kharif foodgrain production at 134.7m tonnes which, at 2.8 per cent, is slightly below fourth advance estimates of last year’s production. A lot of government schemes such as Sampada scheme have been announced to improve farm productivity which is expected to drive growth.

The last quarter slowdown was basically caused by the implementation of GST, which is expected to be smooth going forward.

Purchasing power

The increase in MSP prices has been tepid from a historical perspective. At the same time, firmness in sugar prices is likely to improve conditions for farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Naidu and Maharashtra. We do think that lower inflation is helping in improvement of purchasing power in rural India. This, coupled with farm loan waiver, should lead to better demand for FMCG companies.

The construction sector may start on a new growth tangent with lower cost of capital and indirect benefit from PSU banks recapitalisation. The government has also announced that it will spend Rs 7 lakh crore on construction of 83,677 km of highways in the next five years, including Bharatmala.

Steel and cement

Steel and cement are the primary raw material consumed in construction. So, we are expecting significant growth in these two sectors due to strong tailwinds. We primarily import oil and gold, which, unfortunately, we can’t produce enough in India to meet the demand. Other than that, Indians buy products -- cars, consumer durables, consumer discretionary etc. -- which are manufactured in India. The country has good manufacturing capacity but the cheap products from China can impact them. So, overall for a country like India, capital goods imports will increase as consumption increases.

As per capital income basis, India is well below global economies, so nearly all sectors are likely to see strong growth like consumer durables, auto and building materials. As for the services sector, which accounts for 50 per cent of the GDP, with the implementation of GST the organised players will start to get benefit of input cost that they didn't get earlier. We are quite bullish on NBFCs, hospitals, hotel, insurance, and wealth management as sectors of growth.

