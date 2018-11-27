Congress takes fight to BJP

Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party targeted the Congress on corruption, Congrss president Rahul Gandhi counter attacked, and raised the Nirav Modi issue. Then in comments related to Constitution Day in the national capital he said, those conspiring to destroy the Constitution should know they neither have the capacity to do so nor will the Congress allow them to do anything.

“The colours of the constitution are "engrained in every part of us", Gandhi said on Twitter. “The Constitution of India is the hallmark of both our struggle and existence. It is our philosophy. It is our pride...

“Let those who conspire to annihilate it, know that neither do they have the capacity to do so, nor will the Congress party and I ever allow them to do so,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

During a campaign in Rajasthan, the Congress president paid obeisance at the 13th century dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. He was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The Gandhi family's traditional khadim (cleric) made him perform 'ziyarat' at the dargah.

The Congress, looking beyond Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh is looking for a good performance in Telangana. Gandhi, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and leaders of other alliance parties for the Telangana Assembly elections will participate in a joint rally at Khammam on November 28, a Congress leader said.

The Congress, TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed the "grand alliance" for the December 7 polls. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) campaign panel chairman M Bhatti Vikramarka told reporters at Khammam Monday that CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy and TJS president M Kodandaram were being invited for the public meeting in which Naidu and Gandhi would participate, according to a PTI report.