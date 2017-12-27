Congress likely to drive opposition unity efforts

The rise of Rahul Gandhi is likely to have an impact on opposition unity. The opposition has realised that one of the mantras of taking on the might of Narendra Modi is to put up a united fight. The experiment had succeeded in Bihar where the Janata Dal (United), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had come together to defeat the BJP in November 2015. It is another matter that the alliance crumbled after the JD(U) joined hands with the BJP to form the government, but Bihar showed the way to counter Modi’s victory march.

The opposition has not been able to repeat the show anywhere else because of inherent faults in opposition unity. Bringing together non-BJP leaders on one platform will be one of the biggest challenges for the new Congress president. It remains to be seen if he will be acceptable to mercurial regional leaders like West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a challenge from the BJP and might look up to the Congress despite the grand old party being one of its principal rivals for decades.

The Congress experiment in Uttar Pradesh failed as the partnership between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party ended on the losing side. The split in the Samajwadi Party just before the elections was one of the reasons for the rout of the Con­gress-Samajwadi Party alliance. The challenge for Gan­dhi ahead of the next general elections will be to bring Akhilesh Ya­dav and the Bah­ujan Samajwadi Par­ty’s Mayawati on a common platform.

The Congress has an uneasy relationship with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP became the reason for ending 15 years of Congress rule in Delhi. But AAP’s bitter relation with the BJP will force the brand new party towards the opposition fold opening up possibilities of fresh alignments.

However, the rise of the Congress party could be accompanied by the weakening of the AAP.

“Rahul Gandhi's gain is Kejriwal’s loss,” said rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra. “Both parties vie for the same vote base.” Delhi chief minister Kejriwal’s attempts to establish himself as an alternative to the Congress seem to be running into rough weather with the party’s improved performance in the recent Gujarat polls under the leadership of its president.

When AAP came to power in Delhi, it did so by engulfing Congress votes. In 2015, the Congress couldn’t win a single seat. Its vote share dipped to 9 per cent, whereas the BJP’s remained more or less the same. Now a string of ignominious defeats has battered AAP’s image, posing a threat to the image of its leader, Kejriwal.

“Gandhi is yet to make a mark if you compare him with Modi’s electoral performance since 2014. But his rise will have an impact on Kejriwal,” said a former AAP leader.

Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) director Sanjay Kumar points out that the AAP leader’s popularity has already taken a hit. “Kejriwal’s ratings have already gone down drastically, as has his popularity in the last few months,” Kumar said, according to a PTI report.

AAP leader Ashutosh does not believe Gandhi’s electoral success will impact Kejriwal’s national ambitions. “We have a very competitive climate in our polity. Rahul’s rise will not have any effect on Kejriwal,” he said.