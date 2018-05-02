Cong initiated culture of “ease of doing murder”, claims Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka by claiming that the ruling party initiated the culture of “ease of doing murder” in the State. Modi was speaking during the second leg of his campaign for the assembly elections on Tuesday.

Modi claimed that over two dozen BJP workers were killed in political violence under the Congress government in the state.

“What was their crime? It was that they were opposed to your views, they raised their voice for the people of Karnataka. We want to encourage the ease of doing business, they (the Congress) have initiated the culture of ease of doing murder,” he said.

He asked the audience whether or not the Congress should not be banished from Karnataka and the country, and should not the mentality of political violence end. A cheering audience responded with shouts of “yes, yes”.

The prime minister also accused the successive Congress governments at the centre of allowing a handful of people to “loot” banks while denying loans to poor.

He dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi “to speak in any language” for 15 minutes about the achievements of Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah government without referring to a piece of paper.

“I dare the Congress president to speak in Hindi, English or the mother tongue of his mother to deliver a speech in Karnataka for 15 minutes, without reading out from a piece of paper, on the achievements of the party government... people of Karnataka will draw their own conclusion,” he told

an election rally at Santemaranahalli in Chamaraja district.

Modi was responding to Rahul’s dare to him to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues, including corruption, and that the prime minister will not be able to sit for 15 minutes.

“His speaking for 15 minutes will itself is a big thing. And when I hear that I would not be able to sit, I think...wow, what a scene it is? Congress president, sir, we cannot sit before you. You are famous, while I am an ordinary worker. We have no status to sit in front of you,” he said.

While slamming Gandhi, he asked him also to pronounce the name of Visveswaraya five times, apparently taking a swipe at the Congress leader who struggled to pronounce the legendary engineer-scholar’s name at a public rally whose video had gone viral.

Modi also referred to Mahatma Gandhi’s insistence on disbanding the Congress after independence, and said with the party facing defeat after defeat in the last four years, the Father of the Nation’s “last dream” was about to materialise with its decimation in the Karnataka polls.

Speaking about the pioneering work done in the banking sector in Udupi, Modi said despite the nationalisation of banks poor remained out of the banking system until his government started helming the country.

“There was a time when the poor had no bank accounts, they could not even think of going to a bank. They were out of the economic mainstream, out of the banking system. We started the Jan Dhan scheme for them. The earlier Congress governments allowed a handful of people to loot banks, but denied loans to the youth, farmer and the poor,” he said.

Modi is slated to address 15 rallies over the next few days.