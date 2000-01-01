Cong & BJP aim for crucial youth vote

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit the campaign trail in his home state on Monday, he evoked Gujarati pride and attacked the opposition for throwing mud at the son of the soil, in a reference to himself.

Gujarat has never failed the BJP since 1995. But this time, the BJP seems to be fighting its toughest battle. The state played a key role in sending Modi to the national capital as the Prime Minister. Even when the BJP lost every state in the country, it still held Gujarat. They key for success of the BJP in 2017 could be the voting pattern in previous elections. Much like Tamil Nadu, identity politics stands at the centre of Gujarat.

Voting pattern

The Patels have been one of the crucial pillars of the BJP’s success in the state. Within Patels, Kadwa Patels voted overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP. The results of the 2012 assembly elections showed that among various castes, the BJP got maximum support from the Patels and the upper castes. Eighty two per cent of Kadwa Patels voted for the BJP and 63 per cent of Leuva Patels. Sixty one per cent of the upper caste votes went to the saffron party.

But the party had very little support of the SC and ST voters. Only 23 per cent of the SCs and 32 per cent of the STs polled in favour of the ruling party.

The lowest support, understandably, was from the Muslim community. Only 20 per cent of their votes went to the BJP with Modi as chief minister.

A deep dive into the election data of 2012 shows that the BJP draws its oxygen from all sections of the society. The Gujarati youth has voted for the party in large numbers. Fifty two per cent of the BJP voters in 2012 were up to 25 years of age while 48 per cent were in the age group of 26-35 years.

Similarly, the educated class has preferred the BJP over the Congress. Fifty seven per cent of voters with education up to college and above voted for the BJP. The party also got 53 per cent of voters in the up to matric category of education to back it.

Among the urban and rural divide, the BJP was strong in the cities but its support in the villages was not low. The party got 51 per cent of the urban votes and 47 per cent of rural votes. While the numbers display BJP’s strength, they also provide an opportunity for the opposition to make a dent in the ruling party’s stronghold areas.

The Congress, which has been unusually aggressive in these elections, has stitched together a strategic alliances with the OBCs and the young leadership of Patidar Patels demanding reservation. Even a split in the Patel and OBC votes is going to dent the BJP’s prospect. Since the demand for reservation in jobs is meant for the youth, the young voters which had been Narendra Modi fans, could move away from the party if the Congress party and its allies play their cards well.

Sense of unease

There is sense of concern in the BJP over lack of enthusiasm in Prime Minister Modi’s rallies in Bhuj, Jasdan and Dhari – despite the fact that he remains the most popular politician in the country. There are estimates that in two of the locations -- Jasdan and Dhari – the crowd was less than 10,000. The opposition has not lapped up the opportunity to show that the BJP is losing public support. Photographs of thinly attended PM rallies were splashed on the social media.

Some of the places toured by Modi were dominated by Patels giving an indication that the community is still annoyed with the ruling party. Young Patel pro-reservation activist Hardik Patel has aligned with the Congress. Hardik Patel will hold public meetings in the same areas visited by the Prime Minister. Patel will be in Morbi where Patels are in large number.

The BJP and the Congress are sparring over the numbers of people attending the Prime Minister’s public meetings. In his election meetings, Modi has been scathing in his attack on the Congress for “abusing” the son of the soil.

“Congress has not just insulted Sardar Patel. Congress ignored Morarji Desai because he was from Gujarat. How many people remember Kamaraj or Debharbhai, who were presidents of Congress nationally. The party that does not go beyond one family, what do you expect from them?” said Modi projecting the Congress as an anti-Gujarat party.

With Modi entering the campaign, the final leg of the election has begun in the state. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had hit the campaign trail much earlier and has toured the state extensively.

The BJP has drawn up a mammoth plan to connect with voters at the grass roots level. The party will organise Mann ki Baat, Chai ke saath (Heart to heart talk over tea) at every polling booth. It has launched a counter offensive on the social media against the Congress campaign of lampooning PM Modi’s Gujarat model of governance.

Amidst the high decibel campaign, the issues have been lost in the din and the contest is turning out to be one between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi.

