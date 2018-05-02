Cong’s digital campaign

Karnataka, undoubtedly, is the first state where the Congress party is exploring the full potential and reach of social media in electioneering. The party will replicate the ‘Karnataka Social Media’ model in other states across the country as multiple facets of social media are becoming popular among voters. Currently, close to 60 per cent of voters in Karnataka use WhatsApp, some 30 per cent are active on Facebook and Twitter too plays a significant role.

The Congress party’s social media head for Karnataka, Srivatsa YB, told Financial Chronicle that Karnataka has the most tech savvy and social media-friendly voter base. “It’s an important election for the party, also critical in terms of our social media experiences. Karnataka will set the social media trend nationally for the Indian National Congress,” he said. Digital plays a very important role for the Congress in this election. “Without digital you are nowhere. You have to have it, more importantly you have to have it good. Without social media, BJP would have steamrolled us. With it, we are setting the agenda and we are putting them on a back foot,” says Srivatsa.

Congress has a 30-member social media war room in Bangalore. Over 1,000 volunteers are actively supporting the Congress party’s social media campaign.