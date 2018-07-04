Conducive adherence framework needed

Good governance is a perfect blend between autonomy and control. Autonomy is important to build an atmosphere of trust, which in turn drives growth. Control is vital to ensure adherence to provisions of law and also to warrant that taxpayers are not put at disadvantage against those who avoid taxes. But excessive control hampers growth. In the words of former US president John F Kennedy, “Conformity is the jailer of freedom and the enemy of growth.” Thus, a balance between autonomy and control is of vital to safeguard interests of the industry as well as the exchequer. An ideal governance approach is one, which ensures maximum compliance with minimal obstruction to the smooth conduct of business.

In developing economies like India especially, emphasis should be more on autonomy and less on control. It will create an environment conducive for innovation. Renowned author Stephen Covey in the following words succinctly describes the importance of innovation vis-à-vis compliance: “Compliance does not foster innovation, trust does. You can't sustain long-term innovation, for example, in a climate of distrust.”

Before GST, the approach of the central government while governing taxation on services and manufacture of goods thrived on principles of self-assessment and selective audit whereas, state governments were more stringent in their approach with frequent scrutiny assessments and mandatory annual audits. State governments also introduced mechanism of validation of credit claimed by a taxpayer on his inward supplies vis-à-vis details of outward sale furnished by his vendor, a concept that came to be known as “matching” concept. Matching at a granular “invoice” level or the broad “VAT registration number” level ensured this. The matching concept forms the backbone of GST.

GST compliance requires filing of three monthly returns viz. GSTR 1 (return of outward supplies), GSTR 2 (return of inward supplies) and GSTR 3 (a consolidated monthly return of both inward and outward supplies). The scheme mandated a registered person to file minimum of 36 monthly returns per registration per annum (“original model”), against two returns per annum in the service tax regime and 12 returns per annum in the VAT regime. The idea is to implement a robust, real time, automated system that would validate details filed by supplier and receiver at the invoice level, enable either party to notify the other in case of a mismatch and facilitate online correction. This would in turn address the issue of bogus transactions and fake credits.

Both, the government as well as the industry incurred huge costs; the former towards the GST portal design knowing that GST is significant in taking India to the world in the true sense and the latter towards IT system modification to ensure compliance with law and maximise credit recovery.

What could have been a fairy tale compliance mechanism for the biggest indirect tax reform, turned out to be a nightmare, when in the initial phase of implementation itself, stakeholders realised that the GST system was not only marred by glitches but also didn’t have enough bandwidth to sustain nationwide compliance. The original model was cumbersome, complex and unworkable.

Thus, the government introduced makeshift arrangements by prescribing a summary return, i.e. GSTR-3B and suspending GSTR-2 & 3. While this resulted in a temporary reprieve for taxpayers, the industry is awaiting introduction of a permanent compliance mechanism, which will comply with the “ease of doing” initiative.

The May 4 GST Council meeting provides a pre-cursor to the upcoming compliance model, which is expected to be implemented in three stages:

*Under stage 1, the present system of filing GSTR-3B and GSTR-1 will continue for 6 months.

*Under stage 2, the new simplified monthly return will be required to be filed, which will have the facility to upload invoice-wise data for B2B transactions. Facility for claiming provisional input tax credit on a self-declaration basis will be available to recipient for 6 months from the date of implementation of stage 2.

*Under stage 3 (which will start after expiry of 6 months from date of implementation of stage 2), there will be a single monthly return. The content/information required to be reported in the return has also been proposed to be reduced as a measure of simplification. The facility of provisional credit will be withdrawn and input tax credit will be available only on basis of invoices uploaded by supplier. Uploading of invoices by supplier, who has defaulted in payment of tax above a threshold level, will be blocked to prevent misuse of input credit facility. Automated notices will be issued from the GST portal for recovery of tax or reversal of credit. This mechanism (“new model”) is expected to continue for the long run.

The new model is anticipated to address most shortcomings of the original model. First, time and effort involved in monthly compliance will be reduced as taxpayers will be filing only 12 monthly returns per registration against 36. Moreover, there is a promise of simplified returns. Time and cost saved could be channelised towards business needs. Second, there will be reduced workload on GST interface on account of fewer returns and reduced dependence for reconciliation of differences in information furnished by supplier and receiver. Thus, the GST infrastructure would be in a better position to cater to the needs of stakeholders who can expect a lag-free system experience.

But the new model is not free from criticism. Significant drawback is the legitimacy of the credit availed by receiver is predominantly dependent upon efficiency of his supplier in uploading details of invoices. An inward supply may otherwise fall within the contour of eligible credits, but receiver may still not get the credit if his supplier fails in compliance. In a way, it is holding the receiver accountable for the compliance of supplier, which seems unfair.

Also, in circumstances like closure of business of supplier or supplier not having adequate assets leading to default in payment of tax by supplier, tax may be recovered from receiver. These measures seem to be adopted by the government to check revenue leakage. But they may be perceived negatively by the industry.

There is no doubt that GST has the potential to offer immense benefits to the industry but its success lies in implementation of a robust and conducive compliance framework. Autonomy will ensure greater co-operation between government and taxpayers compared with strict control. In the words of Daniel H Pink, “Control leads to compliance; autonomy leads to engagement.” Recent trends indicate that revenue collection through GST is soaring. But the industry is going through a tumultuous phase due to frequent amendments in provisions and unstable compliance framework. On the occasion of the 1st anniversary of GST, the most precious gift the government can offer under its “ease of doing business” initiative is a simple compliance mechanism. Another faulty implementation can create unrest in the industry and even organisations in favour of GST, might lose confidence in its benefits. As it is rightly said, “Never push a loyal person to the point where they no longer care.”

(Prashant Deshpande is partner and Deloitte India and Arpit Desai is manager at Deloitte Haskins and Sells)