Commercial vehicles take lead over others

The commercial vehicle industry in the country has started off the financial year in style, clocking a strong growth, bringing cheers to the auto makers in Asia’s third biggest economy.

Commercial vehicle sales, a key barometer of economic activity in the country, expanded to 75.95 per cent in the last month to an all time high of 72,993 units albeit on a low base of April 2017, latest data from industry trade body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers or Siam shows.

Heavy trucks and buses saw an unprecedented 169 per cent growth at 28,547 units while light commercial vehicles grew by 43.92 per cent at 44,446 units.

Last year, this segment was hit by a massive disruption at the fag-end of March as the Supreme Court order prohibited sale of BS III vehicles across the country after March 31. This led to automobile manufacturers scrambling to liquidate stocks with massive discounts. Advancement of sales in March too resulted in poor sales in April.

“In April 2017, sales were down due to pre-buying experienced post the transition to BS IV emission norms,” Sugato Sen, deputy director general at Siam told Financial Chronicle.

“Thus, the commercial vehicle, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segment were impacted during that month and have grown over the low base of last year,” he pointed out.

Sridhar V, auto analyst and partner at Grant Thornton India LLP said the automobile sector has had a good start off the block with all categories showing a respectable growth over the previous year.

“Commercial vehicles though at the back of a low base have reported fabulous growth. The commercial vehicle segment is expected to show a growing trend, especially with the monsoon

prediction being positive and a fair amount of growth expected on account of replacements and strict enforcement of compliance with overloading,” Sridhar said.

In the passenger vehicle segment, the popularity of sports utility vehicles continue unabated with utility vehicles posting 11.92 per cent growth against cars that grew at just 4.89 per cent. Sales of utility vehicles last month stood at 79,136 units while 2,00,183 cars were sold across the country during the month. Overall, passenger vehicle sales grew by 7.5 per cent at 2,98,504 units.

“While passenger cars, as in sedans, have grown at a slower pace, there is a noticeable recovery from the previous years and is much more positive in relation to SUVs,” Sridhar said.

Two-wheelers that account for the bulk of automobile sales in the country also started off strongly with a near 17 per cent growth. A total of 1,958,241 units were sold in the country in April against 1,674,787 units last year. The strong show was on the back of continued high demand for motorcycles that outgrew scooters with a 19.38 per cent growth at 1,229,526 units. Scooters that made a strong rebound over the last decade, grew at a more benign 12.63 per cent at 661,007 units, data with Siam shows.

“The sale this month in two-wheelers is the second highest over the last 36 months, close to breaching the 2 million mark which happened only once in September 2017,” Sridhar pointed out.