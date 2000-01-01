Close fight as anti-incumbency stares at BJP

Since its formation in 2000, the severely naxal-affected state Chhattisgrah is going to witness the assembly election for the fifth time. Till now, only two leaders – Ajit Jogi and Raman Singh – have headed the state as chief ministers out of whom Singh is enjoying the perks of power for the last 15 years and is in reckoning citing development works by his government and the government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre. Though both, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have made plenty of promises and leveled allegations against each, for the common man things have not changed much. This election is also being seen as the litmus test for the BJP and semifinal ahead of the 2019 general elections



Among the three Hindi heartland states that are going to polls, Chhattisgarh witnessed closest contest between the BJP and the Congress in 2013. Five years down the line, little has changed as the Congress continues to hunt for the elusive winning formulae to stop BJP’s uninterrupted stint in the state. The chief minister Raman Singh is facing three term anti incumbency yet he remains the most popular face in the race for the top post if the opinion polls are to be believed.

There is little to choose between the BJP and the Congress in terms of vote share as only a percentage separates the two but that is enough for the BJP to form the government.

Despite being in power for 15 years, the BJP starts favourite as its poll machinery looks composite and string compared to the Congress which has failed to keep its flock together.

In a double setback, BSP supremo Mayawati refused to form an alliance with the Congress and joined hands with Congress rebel Ajit Jogi. It was followed by BJP poaching influential tribal MLA Ram Fatal like from the Congress.

There are reports that many other Congress leaders are waiting in the wings to switch sides. Breaking the opponent’s has been a successful poll strategy for the BJP which has added state after state in its kitty with weakening the opponents through this tactics. The Congress, however, has not learnt lessons and continues to deny environment to the local faces to prosper.

The emergence of alliance between Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh and the BSP will benefit the BJP as it will split the anti incumbency vote between the two opposition camps. Jogi is hoping for a Karnataka like scenario where no party reached the simple majority mark on its own throwing open all the possibilities of a post poll alliances.

In a closely contested battles like in Chhattisgarh, the emergence of a third front makes it much more difficult for the second placed Congress than the BJP.

The Jogi-Mayawati alliance may prove to be a game-changer as it will have direct impact on the outcome of 39 reserved seats. The BJP and the Congress had almost equal share of these seats. The entry of third front has thrown open the contest.

If 2013 results are analysed, the Congress polled 40.29 per cent votes and ended up runners up. The BJP formed the government by polling 41.04 per cent. The BSP got 4.27 per cent votes. If the Congress and the BSP had an alliance, the BJP leaders would have landed on the opposition benches in the assembly. If 2014 Lok Sabha election results are taken into account the BJP had widened the vote share gap to around 10 per cent which in normal scenario the Congress could have bridged on the anti incumbency sentiment.

Even if the BJP had got the poll arithmetic right, chief minister Raman Singh faces probably the toughest battle of his career because if a number of issues disturbing the voters including the farm distress. Despite Raman Singh government's best efforts, farmers continue to commit suicide as they struggle to cope up with the crisis on the farms.

The BJP is hoping that a number of schemes like distribution of smart phones and cycles to women will bring rich dividends.

But some of the national concerns like the rising prices of petrol and diesel and unemployment have gained ground among the voters.

The anti incumbency sentiment means that the sitting MLAs are being asked uncomfortable questions about their performance. The party hopes that negative sentiment against the area MLA may turn the voters away. Raman Singh is credited with developing the state at a rapid pace but it remains to be seen if he has done enough to win confidence of people for another term.