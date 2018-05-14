Clashes precede panchayat polls

Amidst sporadic incidents of violence, political clashes over filing of nominations, legal battles and confusion over finalisation of the poll date, the ruling Trinamool Congress has managed to get a walkover in as many as 20,076 of the total 58,692 seats in the three-tier panchayat polls. This has raised questions about free and fair nomination process. In percentage terms, the Trinamool Congress has already won 34 per cent of the seats uncontested, which itself is a record of sorts for panchayat elections in the state – in 2003, the then ruling CPI (M) had cornered 11 per cent of seats without a contest. As per the State Election Commission (SEC) data, out of the 48,650 gram panchayat seats, the ruling Trinamool Congress has won in 16,814, of the 9,217 Panchayat Samiti seats, it won 3,059 seats uncontested, and of the 825 zila parishad seats, the party has cornered 203 seats.

This year’s panchayat polls have set several precedents. The SEC had initially announced that panchayat elections would be held in three phases from May 1 to 5, but in another notification following a single bench order that had directed rescheduling of elections, it had set only May 14 for polling in the entire state. The court said that the SEC had itself invited litigation by its conduct and observed that it should have instead acted in a manner that allayed apprehensions and grievances of stakeholders. The bench also directed that the observations made by the court could not be used by any political party or individual participating in the elections.

Filing nominations

The filing of nominations was marked by clashes. Matters came to a head and the SEC had to allow filing of nominations through whatsapp messages, for the first time ever.

In another significant development, the BJP has given tickets to an overwhelming number- more than 850 candidates- of Muslim candidates in the upcoming rural polls in West Bengal with an aim to corner a large chunk of crucial minority votes in the state. According to state BJP office bearers, this is the highest number of candidates the saffron party has fielded ever in the panchayat polls in the state. In the last panchayat polls of 2013, the BJP had less than 100 from the minority communities in its candidate list. For the 2016 assembly polls, the BJP had fielded only 6 Muslim candidates out of its list of 294 nominees. Interestingly, nearly 30 per cent of the state’s electorate is from the Muslim communities.

Even as the Mamata Banerjee government often pooh-poohs most of the complaints of political clashes or the seriousness of the situation, to say the least, the state government has written to the governments in Orissa, Punjab, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh seeking additional forces for the May 14 single-phase panchayat election in the state, a senior government official said.

The state government has asked for four companies of security personnel from each of these states for “full back up” to the existing force in the state. If four companies of force come from these states then the state would have about 2,000 additional security personnel for the poll exercise. Director general of police Surajt Kar Purakayastha said that the state government was doing everything possible to make adequate arrangements for the election. And additional forces were sought to manage no less than 58,467 polling booths spread across the state.

Pollsters predicted that the rural Bengal would continue to be with the Trinamool Congress. According to political analysts, even if the BJP manages to increase its voting percentage that would be because Congress and Left’s vote banks are on the wane and a large part of it would come the BJP’s way. It would still be a clean sweep for Mamata Banerjee’s party. Therefore, there was clearly no need to indulge in violence.