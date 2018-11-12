Chidambaram questions govt’s hurry in fixing RBI capital framework

Former Union minister P Chidambaram hit out at the Central government for allegedly seeking funds from the RBI despite claims that Centre’s fiscal math is correct. He asked the Centre as to what was its ‘tearing hurry’ to ‘fix’ the capital framework of the central bank when the ruling dispensation had just four months to complete the term. The former finance minister slammed the government in a series of tweets.

“The NDA government has competed 4 years and 6 months of its term. It has effectively 4 months left. What is the tearing hurry to ‘fix’ the capital framework of RBI?” he said.

Chidambaram said if the government did not need any more money this financial year, why was it “mounting pressure” on the central bank in the last four months of its tenure.

“Why was it silent for 4 years and 6 months?” he asked.

The Congress leader said the government had claimed that its “fiscal math is correct” and “boasts” that it had given up Rs 70,000 crore of borrowing for 2018-19. “If so, why does it need money from the reserves of RBI this year?” he said.

The central government had on Friday said it was discussing an “appropriate” size of capital reserves that the central bank must maintain, but denied seeking a massive capital transfer from the RBI.

The RBI has a massive Rs 9.59 lakh crore reserves and the government, if reports are to be believed, wants the central bank to part with a third of that fund -- an issue which along with easing of norms for weak banks and raising liquidity has brought the two at loggerheads.

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that the government was not in any dire need of funds and that there was no proposal to ask the RBI to transfer Rs 3.6 lakh crore.

“There is no proposal to ask RBI to transfer (Rs) 3.6 or (Rs) 1 lakh crore, as speculated,” he tweeted.

“Government’s FD (fiscal deficit) in FY 2013-14 was 5.1 per cent. From 2014-15 onwards, government has succeeded in bringing it down substantially. We will end the FY 2018-19 with FD of 3.3 per cent. Government has actually foregone Rs 70,000 crore of budgeted market borrowing this year,” Garg said.

The official said the only proposal under discussion was to “fix appropriate economic capital framework of RBI”.