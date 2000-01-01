A changing political landscape

Just like the ‘Mode-versus-all’ situation developing at the centre, Telangana is witnessing the same phenomenon in the upcoming assembly election. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is facing a grand alliance of opposition parties. Under normal circumstances, Telangana, the newest state in the country, the state would have gone to the polls in 2019. But Rao, better known as KCR, wanted to encash the positive sentiment generated by his smooth administration and decided to call an early election.

Despite the formation of “Mahakutami” (Grand Alliance), it is advantage KCR as he faces a faceless opposition. The choice of Mahakutami’s chief ministerial candidate is still unknown as there are different voices supporting their own leaders. There are serious differences in seat sharing as well with the Congress and TDP holding on to their turfs for survival.

Experiment

The TDP and Congress, which had been opponents in united Andhra Pradesh, have been forced to join hands. The experiment, however, has not been much successful so far if trends in the local body polls are any indication. KCR’s TRS won Achampet Nagar panchayat poll outflanking the opposition unity. The by-election for Palair assembly seat had similar outcome.

Despite these setbacks, observers feel that KCR might be the favourite but it will not be an easy ride. His party had formed the government winning only 63 seats, three more than majority in the 119-member assembly despite huge momentum provided by enthusiasm over creation of new state. Nearly five years down the line, TRS faces strong anti-incumbency factor. It remains to be seen how deep is the disenchantment of voters with the ruling party.

If the performance of the opposition camp in the last elections is taken into account, the Congress won 21 seats and TDP got 15. But the Congress number was reduced to 13 and TDP’s came down to three. The parties have much ground to cover if they plan to give a tough fight to TSR in the polls.

An opinion poll conducted in July indicated that the Mahakutami might have a slight edge with a possibility of winning 59 seats as opposed to 57 by TRS and its alliance partners. Indications are that the Congress will contest around 90 seats leaving 15 for the TDP. The Telangana Jan Samiti (TJS) is expected to contest eight seats while five will go to the CPI.

Claimants

The absence of any chief ministerial candidates to challenge KCR is likely to go against the alliance. There are so many claimants for the chief ministerial post in the opposition ranks that it has become a poll joke. Mahakutami partners are also exerting their pressure. Newly formed TJS has proposed that its founder Prof Kodandaram be projected as the chief minister. They even proposed to give up claims on other seats if Kodandaram becomes the CM face as he is said enjoy mass support for his efforts in founding Telangana. Kodandaram is said to be unhappy with the opposition alliance and wants the parties to make sacrifices on seat sharing to defeat KCR.

The ruling party is confident that the social welfare schemes launched by the state government and a stable administration will negate the anti-incumbency factor. But there has been a setback with two of its leaders joining the Congress in New Delhi. They include state road transport minister T Narsa Reddy and member of Telangana legislative council S Ramulu Naik. Both of them joined the grand alliance. The two rebels accused KCR of benefiting his own family, a charge that is levelled by the opposition parties.

There is a sizeable number of SC and ST population in the state. According to the census, the SC population in the state is 54.09 lakh and there were 31.78 lakh belonging to the STs.

The outcome of the Telangana assembly elections will have ramifications in the general elections as well. KCR was an early proponent of forming an anti-BJP and anti-Congress third front but that plan has now been shelved. KCR is now said to be doing shadow boxing on behalf of the BJP according to the opposition leaders.