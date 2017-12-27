Challenging the saffron party on its Hindutva turf

What stood out in Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat campaign was his temple run. The BJP, which has positioned itself as a withholder of Hindu rights, was rattled by Gandhi flaunting his Hindu identity and mocked him for suddenly remembering God during the campaign.

But the election results showed that the Congress strategy worked as the party won 18 seats in the areas where Rahul Gandhi visited temples. The Congress leader prayed at temples spread across 26 constituencies and fetched 18 seats for his party. The Congress had proudly announced that Rahul was a thread-bearing (worn by Brahmins) Hindu. Gandhi himself declared that he was a ‘Shiva Bhakt’ or devotee of Shiva.

The temple stopovers seemed to be a carefully crafted strategy aimed at wiping out the BJP’s charge that the Congress is anti-Hindu and pro-minority. The BJP had been able to push the Congress on the back foot for discrediting Hindus. It had slammed the UPA government for coining the words like Hindu terrorism and took steps to dilute cases against fringe groups.

New strategy

The Congress seems to have changed its strategy and decided to project the soft Hindutva approach to deny the BJP a clear run for a majority in the state assembly. In a highly polarised society like Gujarat, the strategy seems to have paid as the Congress improved its tally significantly.

Rahul Gandhi visited Umiya Mata, Akshardham, Khodiyar Mata and Sadaram Bapa temples apart from Chamunda Mata, Bhathiji Maharaj and Vir Mata temples among others.

The success of the soft Hindutva approach in Gujarat may prove to be a template to be followed by other parties as well to counter the BJP which is the only claimant for the majority vote at the moment. That success has come even though the BJP has claimed that its aggressive Hindutva push has forced the so-called secular parties to enter the same space while fighting the Indian rightwing on other issues. Riding on the pro-Hindu wave, the BJP had swept every state election barring Punjab, Bihar and Delhi in the last three years. The party broke all records by stamping its authority in all the Hindi heartland states – Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Counter attack

By projecting a pro-Hindu face, the Congress is looking to counter the charge of favouring only the minorities. The Congress was seen as a party that banked on the minority vote. This antagonised sections of the Hindus who moved towards the BJP.

Even after losing the Gujarat elections, Gandhi visited Somnath temple and sent a strong signal that he will continue to follow the path of soft Hindutva. The BJP has often asked the Congress to come clean on Gandhi’s religious identity, claiming his mother is Christian.

Meanwhile, the Congress is treading cautiously as a similar strategy in Uttar Pradesh elections had not thrown up similar results. The next big test for the soft Hindutva approach will be in Karnataka and then in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Other opposition parties may also follow suit as was seen in poll-bound Tripura where chief minister Manik Sarkar visited a temple. For a Left chief minister – Leftists are considered to be atheists – visiting temple became a necessity as it is facing challenge from the BJP which has been on a roll in the northeast.